Shanahan, in contrast, brings no military background to the job; like Trump, he comes to his role from a career in business. His lack of any background to speak of in foreign policy or public service before taking over in January, following Mattis’s abrupt resignation, has made adjusting to the role a challenge. Whereas Mattis had a reputation as a “warrior scholar” with deep knowledge of military history and a fondness for quoting Marcus Aurelius, Shanahan has struggled to answer policy questions; the late Senator John McCain scolded him at his confirmation hearing after he wrote, in response to a written question about whether he would support sending arms to Ukraine, “I plan to examine this issue closely” rather than taking a position. (When McCain called that answer “not satisfactory,” Shanahan said he did support sending arms.)

Shanahan seems most at ease in public when talking about brass-tacks operational issues, such as bureaucratic reform and establishing a Space Force. “You guys all look so serious,” he told the audience at a March think-tank event where he took questions about his plans for space. “This is a good day, right? Yeah. This is such a good subject. I mean it’s, you know, this is about the future, you know what I mean? We’re working on the future.” There were no questions about contentious issues such as the United States–Mexico border or Syria.

His defenders argue that his business mind-set might be exactly what’s needed to reform the department. In a recent report by the Pentagon inspector general, for instance, Mattis said that his former deputy “had an appreciation for how industry works [and] that allowed him to be very critical as he reviewed data and looked for cost savings, and looked for what we could do to maintain the best, the absolute best return on our dollars.” It was Shanahan, too, who led the development of the strategy that laid out the focus on great-power competition, a notion defense officials repeat with the frequency of a mantra.

Still, even assuming the wisdom of that strategy (which has its critics and is likely to cost enormous sums), rhetorical commitment is not the same as genuine change. Shanahan faces a culture of entrenched interests and standard operating procedures that has thwarted the ambitions of far more experienced bureaucrats.

Meanwhile, he and the department face complicated foreign-policy problems, and even a domestic one, now that Trump has pulled the Department of Defense into the fraught politics of controlling the border. Nearly 5,000 troops are currently at the border, deployed on a controversial mission involving a range of activities, from repairing fencing to otherwise supporting border agents, though they are legally barred from detaining migrants. Shanahan also has to oversee a confusing withdrawal from Syria amid shifting orders from the president; reassure NATO about U.S. alliance commitments; try to deter China’s muscle-flexing in the South China Sea; contend with the threat of new missile tests from North Korea; and deal with the White House invoking the U.S. military as an “option on the table” to force Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to step down. Then there’s Iran, which the administration this week said was planning something so threatening that it is sending American warships to the Middle East.