Bring out your grievances: The White House wants to know whether you’ve been banned on social media for your political views. At best, this could be an attempt to gather social-media accounts for an ad campaign, or at worst it could be an unprecedented overstep into the inner workings of an industry, sans formal regulations or policies. Eighty-three percent of self-identified Republicans think tech companies are biased against conservatives—even though platforms like Facebook are dominated by Fox News clips.

From my family to yours: The 2020 candidates’ families look more and more like that of the average American. Whereas the first family of yesteryear looked like a nuclear family (mom, dad, two kids, and a dog) the slew of 2020 presidential candidates are much more representative of the blended families that most Americans have. Less than half of the field matches up to the traditional ideal.

— Amal Ahmed

Snapshot

(AP / Cliff Owen)

The former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks with reporters, after arriving at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Manning spoke about the federal court’s continued attempts to compel her to testify in front of a grand jury.

Ideas From The Atlantic

Elizabeth Warren Courts Big Business (Stacy Mitchell)

“While other Democratic presidential hopefuls have questioned the power of the tech giants, Warren’s rhetorical embrace of small business has been emphatic … She’s also reviving what once was a core tenet of her party: In a democracy, a primary purpose for government is to disperse economic power.” → Read on.

We Led the Iran Nuclear Deal, and Trump’s Tactics Aren’t Going to Work (William J. Burns and Jake Sullivan)

“Coercive diplomacy—when both elements of the approach are carefully synchronized—can deliver. On the other hand, coercion without diplomacy can lead to huge blunders in the Middle East. We’ve seen that before.” → Read on.

Don’t Underestimate Joe Biden (Conor Friedersdorf)

“The median Democratic voter is most interested in what a candidate is likely to do. Can Biden beat President Trump? If so, what will he accomplish in office?” → Read on.

