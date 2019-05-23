Reporters ran with that as confirmation that the group had “formally condemned” Amash for his comments. In the last 24 hours, multiple sources familiar with the group’s dynamics have told me that characterization isn’t quite right—the group’s bylaws don’t lay out any such mechanism.

But Jordan has shown no interest in correcting the record, feeling that the impression of a formal admonishment is helpful to what many believe is the group’s new raison d'être. As Joe Barton, a former member of the caucus, put it to me: “My guess is that members just felt they needed to defend the president.”

The Freedom Caucus’s hardening role as Trump’s protector would probably surprise those familiar with the group’s origins. Jordan, Meadows, and others founded the caucus in 2015 as a check on Republican leadership, which they felt had usurped power such that rank-and-file members no longer had a voice in legislative proceedings. Moreover, they were tired of watching Republicans acquiesce to massive spending packages, even as most of them continued to campaign on stemming the deficit. They were effective in quickly building out their ranks, and were soon large enough to block any legislation from passing a GOP-led House. As former Speaker John Boehner and his successor, Paul Ryan, quickly learned, to keep the conference running smoothly was to keep the Freedom Caucus happy.

And that was no small task: Agitation was in the group’s DNA, after all. But in those first years, some variation of conservative principle always seemed to underlie their grievances, whether they were frustrated by a cushy omnibus package or an expansion of guest-worker visas. It seemed natural, then, that so many group members were uncomfortable with Trump during the 2016 presidential race, preferring established conservatives such as Senator Ted Cruz and deficit hawks like Rand Paul. “I don’t think he is a conservative,” former Idaho representative and Freedom Caucus co-founder Raul Labrador said of Trump during the primary. Less than a week before the election, Mulvaney—who is now also the president’s acting chief of staff—said he thought Trump was a “terrible human being.”

But since then, the group has become the president’s staunchest defender. Now, there appears to be little daylight between the GOP congressional leadership, which the Freedom Caucus was founded to stymie, and the Freedom Caucus itself. The president’s force of personality, and the fear of his disfavor, has ultimately proven strong enough to pull together the most divided of Republicans.

And it’s not just on legislative matters. Perhaps the most salient indication of the Freedom Caucus’s shift came last summer, when Trump repeatedly bashed Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina congressman and caucus member who’d become a vocal critic of the president. Even after he lost his primary—in large part because of Trump’s persistent attacks—the president kept going at him. Leadership stayed mum, declining to defend Sanford or criticize Trump for the remarks. But while that wasn’t necessarily a shock—Sanford had previously been a thorn in their sides—what was surprising was that most Freedom Caucus members stayed nearly as quiet.