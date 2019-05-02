Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was the first one in years without a comedian. In the Trump era, comedians have struggled to adjust — are things too serious? Too biased? Too absurd? Is any of it funny anymore?



Jordan Klepper has been on three very different political comedy shows in three years. He was a fake news correspondent on The Daily Show, then a parody conspiracy theorist on The Opposition, to now playing himself in a new documentary series called simply: Klepper. He joins staff writer Isaac Dovere to discuss the state of political comedy (and why he went from parodying Alex Jones to getting strip-searched in Georgia).

Listen for:

How political comedy has changed in the Trump presidency

Why he chose to go from telling very fake stories on his parody conspiracy theorist show to very real stories of underrepresented groups (and how he turns that into comedy)

What led to him getting arrested and strip-searched for one of his episodes

Voices:

Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere)

Jordan Klepper (@JordanKlepper)