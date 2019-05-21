A Plan for Educational Equality: The Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is shaping her campaign around lots and lots of policy proposals to fight inequality—and not just economic inequality. “We need to talk about the racial dimension of this head-on,” she told Adam Harris. “Race matters, and we need to face it.” Her latest plan to address inequality in higher education would set up a $50 billion fund for black colleges and make tuition at public colleges free.

Two Years Ago Today: Trump touched the glowing orb with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. James Parker takes you down memory lane.

A name placard and an empty chair for former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who did not appear for a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the White House’s request. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

End the Plague of Secret Parenting (Emily Oster)

“Women told me that they hid their pregnancies until well into the third trimester, wearing loose-fitting clothes to avoid telling their bosses or venture-capital funders that they were expecting. Once they had kids, some told me they simply never discussed them. If they had to deal with a child-related issue, they lied about why they were leaving work … These pressures aren’t just bad for parents; they’re bad for employers. Inflexibility around child care is, quite simply, going to cost firms valuable workers.” → Read on.

It’s Time to Hold American Elites Accountable for Their Abuses (Rahm Emanuel)

“Democrats have become increasingly cognizant of the anger, but too often they’ve drawn the wrong conclusions. The answer certainly isn’t socialism. Middle-class voters currently presume that elites already control the government—so why would they want to give the bureaucracy any more power? Rather, Democrats need to become the party of justice.” → Read on.

Even Democrats Keep Thinking Iran Is Worse Than Saudi Arabia (Peter Beinart)

“By calling out Iranian aggression while ruling out war, Democrats may believe they’re splitting the difference. But if they can’t describe Iran as a normal regional power jockeying with equally sharp-elbowed foes, they can’t effectively challenge the sanctions the Trump administration keeps piling on the Islamic Republic. Over time, permanent sanctions can become a formula for military conflict.” → Read on.

‣ Is Trump DOA in the Rust Belt? (Alex Shepard, The New Republic)

‣ Trump Cannot Grok the Idea of ‘Honor’ (Jonathan V. Last, The Bulwark)

‣ How Trump Is Outspending Every 2020 Democrat on Facebook (Thomas Kaplan and Sarah Almukhtar, The New York Times) (🔒 Paywall)

‣ Joe Biden Is Also Trying to Win Old, White Facebook Voters (Eric Lutz, Vanity Fair (🔒 Paywall)

