Administration officials have said they expect countries to honor the deadline and find other sources for their oil. Saudi Arabia has vowed to step in and fill the gap. But if that expectation is wrong, whether because countries didn’t take the threat seriously or have found it too difficult, as potentially in China’s case, to find another supplier for half a million barrels of oil a day, sanctions are supposed to kick in automatically. This could leave the U.S. in the position of having to sanction some of its own allies.

Why is this happening?

The U.S. is pursuing what it calls a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian government, which officials say is aimed at changing the regime’s behavior—including its support for terrorist proxies, its threats to neighbors who are also U.S. allies, its missile development, and so on. State Department officials insist that this is not a policy of regime change, though National Security Adviser John Bolton has advocated that policy outside of government, and told Fox News’s Chris Wallace on Sunday that: “the people of Iran, I think, deserve a better government; there’s absolutely no doubt about it. The trouble is it’s not just a theological dictatorship; it’s a military dictatorship too. That’s a very difficult circumstance. We’ll see what happens as the economic pressure continues to grow.”

The U.S. has steadily escalated sanctions on the country since leaving the nuclear deal. Most recently, the U.S. took the controversial step of designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the most important national-security institution in the country, a Foreign Terrorist Organization—an unprecedented step previous administrations considered but never took, and the first time the U.S. has given that designation to a state institution. Typically, “terrorists” are considered nonstate actors.

How will Iran react?

So far Iran has reacted mainly with bluster and not much else. It has threatened to quit the nuclear deal, which would mean potentially restarting its nuclear program, but it’s still observing the terms of the agreement, along with all the other parties except the United States. Iran reciprocated the terrorism designation by declaring U.S. military forces in the region terrorists themselves. It threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit corridor for the world oil trade, and a move Bolton said would be unacceptable, implying it could invite a U.S. military response. There’s no public indication yet, though, that Iran is preparing to follow through.

There are also few indications of the hoped-for behavior change. Iran continues to fund proxies in the region, prepare missile tests, and support the regime of Bashar al-Assad. At the same time, however, though U.S. officials have blamed Iran directly for the deaths of 603 U.S. service members in Iraq from 2003 to 2011, the U.S. and the Iranians have fought side by side in Iraq against ISIS since 2014. Meanwhile, though Iran has repeatedly rebuffed negotiation overtures from the United States, there are signs it may be softening—on a recent visit to New York, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif floated the idea of a prisoner exchange.