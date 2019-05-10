What We’re Following Today

It’s Friday, May 10.

‣ Trade talks between the United States and China concluded on Friday without a new trade agreement. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the two sides will keep talking.

‣ Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued subpoenas to the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service for six years of the president’s personal and business tax returns.

‣ House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will not testify before the panel next week: “He will come at some point. If it’s necessary, we will subpoena him and he will come.”

Here’s what else we’re watching:

(The Atlantic)

A Trumpy Reunion: A handful of former and wannabe Trump administration officials gathered at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas to speak at an annual conference put on by the former Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci (2017–2017). “They were present for some of the most dramatic and perplexing episodes of the past three years,” Peter Nicholas writes, “and in at least one case, the wounds are still very fresh.”

2020 Watch: President Trump is clearly threatened by Joe Biden, but his supporters say Trump can beat the former vice president if he can do one thing: Make Biden out to be an older, less successful version of Hillary Clinton.