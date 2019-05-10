What We’re Following Today
It’s Friday, May 10.
‣ Trade talks between the United States and China concluded on Friday without a new trade agreement. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the two sides will keep talking.
‣ Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued subpoenas to the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service for six years of the president’s personal and business tax returns.
‣ House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will not testify before the panel next week: “He will come at some point. If it’s necessary, we will subpoena him and he will come.”
Here’s what else we’re watching:
(The Atlantic)
A Trumpy Reunion: A handful of former and wannabe Trump administration officials gathered at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas to speak at an annual conference put on by the former Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci (2017–2017). “They were present for some of the most dramatic and perplexing episodes of the past three years,” Peter Nicholas writes, “and in at least one case, the wounds are still very fresh.”
2020 Watch: President Trump is clearly threatened by Joe Biden, but his supporters say Trump can beat the former vice president if he can do one thing: Make Biden out to be an older, less successful version of Hillary Clinton.
Meanwhile, Senator Kamala Harris has said on the campaign trail that America’s education system is badly in need of reform. But her solutions aren’t specific.
Curtain Call: During a CNN town hall on Thursday night, James Comey told a national audience that “the Department of Justice has a duty of candor to the courts and to Congress.” But the former FBI director’s commitment to transparency might also have been his undoing, writes Russell Berman.
Team Players: In the Trump era, even sports receptions have become political, writes Elaina Plott. And the Red Sox’s Thursday visit to the White House was no different: In the hours before the ceremony, more than 10 Red Sox players, all Latino or African American, announced that they would not attend.
To No Avail: After two high-profile summits between the U.S. and North Korea, a slew of love letters, and multiple meetings and joint statements, it appears that President Trump’s bet on reaching a deal with Kim Jong Un might not pay off, writes Uri Friedman: “We’ve now descended to the point at which all that is keeping diplomacy with North Korea from collapsing is how many miles its missiles are flying.”
Snapshot
(Matt Rourke / AP)
Anti-abortion protesters rally near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia on Friday, May 10. The demonstration was spurred by the actions of a Democratic state lawmaker who recorded himself berating an anti-abortion demonstrator at length outside the clinic.
Ideas From The Atlantic
America’s Biggest Newspaper 70 Years Ago Sounded a Lot Like Trump Today (Matthew Pressman)
“The paper’s current left-wing politics have obscured the fact that it helped fashion a brand of right-wing populism in the years just before the president’s birth in 1946, and during his childhood, that Trump eventually rode to power.” → Read on.
The Last Family-Owned Daily in Mississippi (James Fallows)
“Like other small-town, local papers, it is in worse shape than it was a decade ago. Then, its daily paid circulation was around 16,000. Now it’s between 13,000 and 14,000.” → Read on.
What Else We’re Reading
‣ HUD Says 55,000 Children Could Be Displaced Under Trump Plan to Evict Undocumented Immigrants (Tracy Jan, The Washington Post) (🔒 Paywall)
‣ How Golf Explains Trump. Seriously. (Sean Illing, Vox)
‣ Beto’s Long History of Failing Upward (Michael Kruse, Politico)
