The Problem With Social-Media Protests: It took 10 years for the civil-rights movement to culminate in the March on Washington in 1963. Modern online protests have greatly sped up the growth of social movements. But that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

How Many Pinocchios?: Technological advances in fact-checking could help make politics more honest, writes Jonathan Rauch in the June issue of The Atlantic.

—Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

A car carrying Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. Cohen is reporting to the prison to begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign-finance violations, tax evasion, bank fraud, and lying to Congress. (Seth Wenig / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Coming Generation War (Niall Ferguson and Eyck Freymann)

“By the mid 2020s, if a preponderance of young voters support an issue, the Democratic Party will probably have no choice but to make it central to the platform. Today, 43 percent of self-identified Democrats are either Gen Zers or Millennials. By 2024, by our calculations, this figure might rise to 50 percent. If the Democrats are not already the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they will be soon.” → Read on.

The Economy Question Voters Should Ask Themselves (Edward Kleinbard)

“We are not a nation of political theorists or economists; we are ahistorical and poorly read. We can no more discuss the views of Karl Marx and their continued relevance today than we can chat about quantum mechanics with a kangaroo.” → Read on.

Trump Attacks Facebook on Behalf of Racists and Grifters (David Frum)

“One thing at least will follow from the president’s Twitter campaign: It will become even more difficult than before for the shamefaced remains of what used to be mainstream conservatism to separate themselves from these grifters, racists, and liars.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

‣ The Flood Next Time (Gus Bova, The Texas Observer)

‣ Humanity Is About to Kill 1 Million Species in a Globe-Spanning Murder-Suicide (Eric Levitz, New York) (🔒 Paywall)

‣ What Happened After My 13-Year-Old Son Joined the Alt-Right (Washingtonian)

‣ Republicans Think They Know How to Win Back Congress in 2020. Races Like This One Could Screw It Up. (Alexis Levinson, BuzzFeed News)

