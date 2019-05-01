Read: Pete Buttigieg Thinks All the 2020 Democrats Are Too Old

He often says, as he did on Dyngus Day, “In so many ways, South Bend is our message.” I heard Buttigieg deliver that line at his second stop of the day, inside a packed hall at the West Side Democratic & Civic Club. He was introduced as “POTUS Pete,” with custom bright blue “Take Back the White House / Pete Buttigieg” T-shirts in the back selling for $20 a pop. How he’s run the city, he said, is how he’d run the country.

“Let the rest of the country learn from our city’s story. Let the rest of the country learn that just because we can’t rewind doesn’t mean we turn our back on a great heritage in manufacturing, or a traditional work ethic, or the way that a community is built around its diversity,” Buttigieg said. “Let them learn from a community that knows how to look dead in the eye the things that we haven’t fixed yet, from the need for better economic growth, to the need to conquer racial disparities ... but knows with each passing day we have to make it better than the day before.”

Buttigieg often points out that he has more government experience than Trump and more executive experience than his Indiana rival Mike Pence—that he has to make decisions and manage day-to-day city services that have an immediate impact on people’s lives—not engage in abstract policy debates in Washington.

But he hasn’t done much of that lately. “It depends on the day,” Buttigieg told me a few weeks ago, when I asked him in the middle of another non-stop campaign swing how much time he was spending each day being mayor.

Becoming an overnight sensation means Buttigieg spends most days of every week on the campaign trail, bouncing between rallies in Iowa and New Hampshire, fundraising in California, squeezing in national TV appearances in New York, skipping down to South Carolina, flying back to California for more events and more TV, with a stop or two in D.C. and campaign-planning along the way.

“Basically it’s economy of time,” Buttigieg said as we squished together in the middle row of a black SUV for a short ride back to his campaign office. Boxes of Dyngus Day meat sat on the floor of the front passenger’s seat; a collection of cookies in the shape of his campaign logo balanced on the armrests. Buttigieg and his city have had practice with this whole mayor-from-afar thing, he says—most notably five years ago when he was deployed to Afghanistan for seven months, with much less contact. (For that stretch, he turned over his duties to the city controller, whom he appointed deputy mayor.)

Compared to that experience, Buttigieg said, it’s easy to stay in touch, but he’s also left instructions with city officials to have decisions teed up whenever he comes back. “Most people who run for president have day jobs, and have to figure out how to do two things at once. It’s probably not possible to do that forever, but it’s certainly possible to do that during a campaign cycle,” he said.