The eight-minute video Sims posted last week, filmed outside a clinic near Philadelphia’s Center City, in Sims’s district, shows the lawmaker berating a representative of the local anti-abortion group Sidewalk Servants, which recruits volunteers to pray outside the clinic and hand out information about abortion alternatives to those entering the premises. “Shame on you, ma’am, for standing out here thinking you know what’s right for other people’s bodies,” he told the woman, while she stayed mostly silent and attempted to hide her face. A clip was surfaced shortly thereafter by Live Action, an anti-abortion media organization, that showed Sims confronting a group of teenage protesters in front of the same clinic in April, and offering viewers money to identify the teenagers by name, a practice known as doxing.

Sims’s stunts come as state legislatures across the country are considering strict measures to limit abortion. On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a so-called heartbeat bill banning the practice after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, and Alabama’s state legislature is considering a measure that would effectively ban most abortions at every stage of pregnancy, as well as criminalize the procedure for doctors.

While he didn’t apologize for his actions, Sims acknowledged in a follow-up video that his behavior was “aggressive.” “I know that two wrongs don’t make a right,” Sims said in a video he shared on Tuesday. “I can do better, and I will do better for the women of Pennsylvania.” Sims did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Multiple anti-abortion groups and conservative-leaning media outlets have condemned Sims’s actions, arguing that his language and tone were unacceptable, especially for a state legislator. “Anybody who is representing us should not be treating anybody in this way,” says Monique Ruberu, a co-founder of Sidewalk Servants. “You have to have a certain decorum to have that sort of an office and a willingness to have a civil conversation with people.” Marilyn Musgrave, the vice president of public affairs at the Susan B. Anthony List, a Washington, D.C.–based organization working to elect anti-abortion lawmakers, argued that the protesters weren’t trying to intimidate people. “Someone standing and praying shouldn’t be threatening to anyone,” she says. Hundreds of anti-abortion activists rallied outside the Philadelphia Planned Parenthood clinic on Friday morning as a show of support for the praying protesters.

Planned Parenthood’s no-engagement policy, which Sims’s behavior challenged, applies to demonstrations large and small. In February 2017, anti-abortion activists coordinated protests at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations across the country as part of a “De-Fund PP Nationwide Rally.” But instead of asking their supporters to counterdemonstrate in solidarity with patients, clinics asked them to stay away and directed them to alternative rallies being held in public spaces.