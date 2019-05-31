What We’re Following Today

It’s Friday, May 31.

‣ President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced plans to impose 5 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico, claiming they will increase until Mexico addresses the flow of asylum seekers at the U.S. southern border. Meanwhile, the trade war with China rages on. As of mid-May, the United States has imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, and more are likely on the way.

‣ A Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, Missouri, the last abortion provider in the state, received a temporary restraining order from a judge that prevents the state from shutting it down after declining to renew its license. (Missouri had been on the verge of becoming the only state in the U.S. without legal abortion care.)

Here’s what else we’re watching:

It’s Good to Be the King …: But for Bernie Sanders, it’s better to be the insurgent, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere. In New Hampshire, Sanders and his team have tried to get back to their 2016 style of campaigning, pivoting away from large crowds to a string of small gatherings. To his rivals, it looks like the campaign has stagnated, but to Sanders, it’s “all part of the plan.”

Report Card: President Donald Trump has made a lot of promises about his national-security initiatives. How is he shaping up on the Islamic State, North Korea, and NATO? Our national-security reporters gave him a grade on each one. Spoiler: He’s no straight-A student.