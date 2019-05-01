*

Remember Roger Stone?: The veteran GOP operative and longtime confidant of Donald Trump made his first major appearance since the release of the Mueller report during a court hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. His hearing—while sparsely attended—was a reminder that, even though Mueller’s final conclusions have been made, the investigation still has myriad bits of unfinished business.

Chaos in Venezuela: On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration thought that, with the help of the United States and other allies, the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó had finally ousted President Nicolás Maduro from power. But then, reports Uri Friedman, it all came crashing down. What went wrong?

Game of Sanctions: The U.S. is turning up the heat in its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Here are five things to know about what’s happening.

2020 Watch: Pete Buttigieg has been busy criss-crossing the country making a name for himself in the 2020 presidential race. But Mayor Pete also has responsibilities back home in South Bend, Indiana—and he’s often doing his mayoral work remotely, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Hate Invades the Quotidian (Franklin Foer)

“Anxiety is the mind’s alert system, a mechanism guarding against the possibility that terrible things will repeat. Anxiety can linger in physical spaces long after the threat recedes, perhaps never really fading. What makes this fact so bitter is that these confines were designed for contemplation and vulnerability, and they now carry an association with harm. The mental toll of an era—of a presidency incapable of mustering opprobrium for neo-Nazis—has woven itself into the quotidian.” → Read on.

The Amazon-Owned Doorbell Company That’s Selling Fear (Joshua Benton)

“That’s right: A doorbell company wants to report crime news. It already is, actually. Several people on LinkedIn describe their jobs as ‘news editors’ at Ring. I hope a really thoughtful person gets that job, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this is a really bad idea.” → Read on.

Barr Misled the Public—And It Worked (David A. Graham)

“By the time anyone outside the Justice Department saw the Mueller report, they’d already been exposed to Barr’s misleading letter and press conference. He had, by Mueller’s reckoning, allowed incorrect interpretations of the report’s findings to circulate in public for two weeks.” → Read on.

