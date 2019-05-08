Most White House staffers are invisible. Not Scaramucci. In July 2017, he took the communications job vowing to fire leakers who were dishing stories to the press about bottomless White House intrigue. Eleven days later, he was the one who got the boot. Then–White House Chief of Staff John Kelly banished him from the building—and it’s apparently a good thing for the Scaramucci family that he did.

“I don’t know if [Scaramucci] realizes this, but that was a blessing in disguise,” Deidre said, after scooching into her husband’s chair. “He likes to say that we would be—and I hope that we would be—but I’m not sure that we would still be together if he continued to work there, because I feel it’s so dysfunctional and it carries this whole cloud around it.”

Their marriage had become tabloid fodder. He hadn’t told Deidre that he would be taking the White House job, a consuming time commitment. When she gave birth to the couple’s son, Scaramucci wasn’t there; he was traveling with Trump to a speech in West Virginia. She was reported to have filed for divorce. They reconciled after he left the job.

In their hotel suite, the couple agreed to a photograph as they sat together on the chair, hands clasped. Scaramucci quickly ran a hand through his hair.

“Look, we almost got divorced through this fiasco,” he said.

“We’re happy to be here to take the picture,” Deidre offered.

Trump and Scaramucci, too, seem to have reconciled. A few days after his departure, Trump called his former aide to check on him. “I told Trump he made me as famous as Melania and Ivanka—and I didn’t have to sleep with him or be his daughter,” Scaramucci said. “He laughed. The second time I said to him, he sort of ignored it.” Deidre jumped in: “Well, that joke only goes so far.”

The couple is in town this week for Scaramucci’s annual SALT Conference, a gathering of A-list figures in business, policy, and politics that his investment firm, SkyBridge Capital, has put on for the past 10 years. The likes of former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Colin Powell have appeared at past conferences. This year’s speakers include some alumni from Barack Obama’s administration—the former senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and ex–CIA Director David Petraeus—as well as a few bloodied casualties from the Trump era. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was tormented by the president on Twitter until he was fired last year, is signed up for a panel called “Inside Out: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump.” Also on the panel: former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was unceremoniously dumped as the head of Trump’s presidential transition shortly after the 2016 election.

And Scaramucci will moderate a discussion with Kelly. That’s right: Kelly. That looked to be awkward, given their history. When Kelly was ousted as chief of staff in December, Scaramucci told CNN that the retired Marine general was a bad fit for the job. “He didn’t have the right personality to deal with President Trump,” he said, adding that Kelly’s method of firing him—speedy, without letting him save face—was wrong.