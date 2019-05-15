Hoping He’ll Forget: President Donald Trump routinely gives policy orders or announcements that seem impulsive and inadvisable. But often, those demands are slow-walked or ignored altogether, reports Elaine Plott.

How Drug Laws Affect College Achievement: The 1986 War on Drugs not only sent more black men to jail—it shut them out of higher education and kept them from the societal benefits that come with it, a new study by a UC Berkeley professor found.

Courtesy of Mireya Zamora

‘Mireya’s Third Crossing’: To live in the United States legally, Luz Mirella Zamora had to cross the U.S. border with Mexico three separate times. This is her story, featured in The Atlantic’s June issue.

If Mireya received a green slip, she’d get a visa and return to her husband and children. Blue and she’d have to stay and collect missing paperwork. Pink and she would be stuck in Mexico until her extended family could pool enough money for a smuggler to bring her home: $8,000 to hide in the back of a vehicle, $15,000 if she wanted to sit in the passenger seat.

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

Representative Anna Eshoo, the chair of the House Health Subcommittee, said that President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr want to take a sledgehammer to health care at a Democratic event ahead of a House floor vote on the Health Care and Prescription Drug Package at the Capitol. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Don’t Do It (David Frum)

“If the goal of some inside the administration is to goad Iran into striking first—thus forcing Trump’s hand—that’s a ruse that risks igniting a conflict much bigger than the one with Iraq, and one even less likely to succeed.” → Read on.

The Anti-monopoly Backlash Reaches the Supreme Court (Eric Posner)

“With scandals mounting, and growing uneasiness about Facebook’s and Google’s influence on political speech—also a result of their monopoly power—a long-overdue anti-monopoly backlash has begun.” → Read on.

Harvard’s Feast of Grievance (Graeme Wood)

“The ousting of Ronald Sullivan, the first black faculty dean to preside over a dorm at Harvard, is one of those scandals that aspires to be about everything, and in the process becomes about nothing at all.” → Read on.

If Congress Won’t Act, Trump Will (Quinta Jurecic)

“But after the Justice Department released Mueller’s account of presidential venality and misconduct, only for Congress to respond with a collective shrug, it was probably just a matter of time.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

‣ The Heavy Crown of Gretchen Carlson (Lyz Lenz, Columbia Journalism Review)

‣ How the Media Fell Out of Love With Beto O’Rourke (Peter Hamby, Vanity Fair)

‣ Did the Left Misread the 2020 Democratic Primary? (Bill Scher, Politico Magazine)

About us: This newsletter is a daily effort from The Atlantic’s politics writers: Elaine Godfrey, Madeleine Carlisle, and Olivia Paschal. It’s edited by Shan Wang.



Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.