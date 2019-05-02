What’s more puzzling about Michael Bennet’s bid for president: the fact that he’s making it, or the fact that he might not even be the last Democratic candidate to join the race?

The senator from Colorado announced his plan to run for president on Thursday, making him the 21st candidate in the Democratic field. Bennet is a well-respected member of the Senate, viewed as serious, sober, and interested in working across the aisle. But still, the prevailing question about Bennet’s campaign is why.

Here’s what he said in a tweet Thursday morning:

We cannot be the first generation to leave less to our kids, not more.



That’s why I’m running for President. Let’s build opportunity for every American and restore integrity to our government. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) May 2, 2019

All well and good—who can disagree with better prospects for the next generation, opportunity, and integrity? But it’s hardly a unique message for a presidential candidate, and Bennet—a mild-mannered white guy with a business background—is not the most dynamic messenger for it. He’s not even the first amiable, mild-mannered, bipartisanship-focused former businessman from Colorado to get into the race. That honor goes to former Governor John Hickenlooper, who’s currently polling in the very low single digits.

There was a time when jumping into this race on something like a whim didn’t seem crazy. For the first time in several cycles, there was no single obvious Democratic front-runner. With an open field, why not throw your hat in the ring and see where it goes? But if that logic was alluring in November, or January, or even March, it’s a little harder to accept in May, with 20 candidates already in the field. Even well-known candidates with more specific sales pitches are struggling to break through the field, or to break out of the low single digits. They’re scrapping for money, too, as donors try to decide who deserves their coin and whether to give now or wait. These challenges are going to be even stiffer for a candidate joining at this late stage, after Joe Biden’s entry.

Last month, Matt Flegenheimer of The New York Times laid out some of the reasons that little-known candidates might run for president despite having no real shot. For representatives like Eric Swalwell or Seth Moulton, who are stuck in the House rank and file for the foreseeable future, it can help raise a profile for future endeavors or for statewide office. It can build a fundraising base. It can lead to a lucrative career in TV or public speaking. But it’s not clear how any of this applies to Bennet. He’s already the senior senator in his state, and by politician standards, he’s not much of a grandstander. (His breakout moment on the national stage, such as it was, was an atypically angry rebuke of Ted Cruz during the January government shutdown.)

Yet Bennet might not be the last candidate in. Governor Steve Bullock of Montana, another amiable Western who touts his ability to work with Republicans, will announce the week of May 13, according to MTN News. Stacey Abrams, who lost a close battle for governor of Georgia in 2018, passed on a U.S. Senate run this week, but still hasn’t announced a final decision on a presidential race.

As the Democratic field grows larger and larger, there remain few contenders elsewhere. On the GOP side, Weld, the former Massachusetts governor, is running against Donald Trump. Republican Representative Justin Amash of Michigan is reportedly considering a Libertarian Party bid, and there will be other third-party hopefuls, too.

The Democrats

MICHAEL BENNET

Who is he?

The Coloradan was appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since won reelection twice.

Is he running?

Yes. Bennet announced his campaign on May 2.

Why does he want to run?

Like his fellow Rocky Mountain State Democrat John Hickenlooper, Bennet presents himself as someone with experience in business and management who knows how to work with Republicans.

Who wants him to run?

Probably some of the same people who want Hickenlooper to run. Bennet gained new fans with a viral video of his impassioned rant about Ted Cruz during the January 2019 government shutdown.

Can he win?

Perhaps, but he has a crowded lane and only a small national profile.

JOE BIDEN

Who is he?

Don’t play coy. You know the former vice president, senator from Delaware, and recurring Onion character.

Is he running?

Yes. After a long series of hesitations, Biden announced his campaign on April 25.

Why does he want to run?

Biden has wanted to be president since roughly forever, and he thinks he might be the best bet to win back blue-collar voters and defeat President Trump in 2020. (Trump reportedly agrees.) But Biden seems reluctant to end his career with a primary loss, knows he’s old (he’ll turn 78 right after Election Day 2020), and is possibly out of step with the new Democratic Party.

Who wants him to run?

If you believe the polls, he’s ahead of the rest of the Democratic pack. It’s not clear how durable that support is, though.

Can he win the nomination?

It’s possible. Being Barack Obama’s vice president gave Biden a fresh glow, but his past policy stands and his tendency toward handsiness threaten to stop him in his tracks. We’ve also seen him run for president twice before, and not very effectively.

SETH MOULTON

Who is he?

A third-term congressman from Massachusetts, Moulton graduated from Harvard, then served in the Marines in Iraq.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced his campaign on April 22.

Why does he want to run?

In an interview with BuzzFeed, he said he felt the Democratic Party needs younger leaders and, alluding to his military career, “someone … for whom standing up to a bully like Donald Trump isn’t the biggest challenge he or she has ever faced in life.”

Who wants him to run?

That’s not clear. With his sparkling résumé and movie-star looks, Moulton has grabbed a lot of attention, but he doesn’t have an obviously strong constituency, and a rebellion against Nancy Pelosi’s leadership after the 2018 election fizzled.

Can he win?

It’s hard to say, but his campaign is off to an inauspicious start. Moulton is an untested campaigner outside the House and doesn’t have much of a national profile.

ERIC SWALWELL

Who is he?

Swalwell, who is 38, is a U.S. representative from California’s Bay Area.

Is he running?

Yes. Swalwell announced his candidacy on April 8 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Why does he want to run?

Swalwell is running on a gun-control platform. He also says the Democratic Party needs fresh blood. “We can’t count on the same old leaders to solve the same old problems,” he told The Mercury News. “It’s going to take new energy and new ideas and a new confidence to do that.”

Who wants him to run?

Swalwell’s seat on the House Intelligence Committee has made him a prominent Trump persecutor, but it’s still a bit of a mystery.

Can he win the nomination?

No? Let’s go with no.

MIKE GRAVEL

Who is he?

Gravel, 88, represented Alaska for two terms in the Senate, during which he read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and fought against the Vietnam War. These days he’s probably better known for his 2008 presidential campaign.

Is he running?

Yes. His campaign launched on April 8.

Why does he want to run?

Gravel is running to bring attention to his pet issues: direct democracy, nuclear proliferation, and a noninterventionist foreign policy.

Who wants him to run?

This is where it gets weird. The committee is the brainchild of three students in college and high school who have basically created a Draft Gravel movement. But Gravel decided he liked the idea and went along with it.

Can he win the nomination?

He doesn’t even want to.

What else do we know?

Gravel produced the greatest presidential spot this side of the “Daisy” ad—and then he remade it this cycle.

TIM RYAN

Who is he?

The Ohioan is a member of the House, representing Youngstown and America’s greatest city, Akron.

Is he running?

Yes. Ryan announced his plan to run on The View on April 4.

Why does he want to run?

Ryan is a classic Rust Belt Democrat and friend of labor, and he’s concerned about the fate of manufacturing. He is also an outspoken critic of Democratic leadership, mounting a quixotic challenge to Nancy Pelosi in 2017.

Who wants him to run?

Ryan comes from a part of Ohio that traditionally votes Democratic but swung to Trump, and he’d have supporters there.

Can he win the nomination?

Probably not. Members of the House seldom win the nomination; he’s got a small national profile.

What else do we know?

He’s big on meditation.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Who is she?

Gillibrand has been a senator from New York since 2009, replacing Hillary Clinton. Before that, she served in the U.S. House.

Is she running?

Yes. She launched her campaign officially on March 17.

Why does she want to run?

Gillibrand has emphasized women’s issues, ranging from sexual harassment in the military and more recent #MeToo stories to equal pay, and her role as a mom is central in her announcement video. Once a fairly conservative Democrat, she has moved left in recent years.

Who wants her to run?

Gillibrand could have fairly broad appeal among mainstream Democratic voters, and she hopes that her time representing upstate New York gives her an advantage with nonurban voters. She has, however, earned the enmity of the Clinton world for her criticisms of Bill.

Can she win the nomination?

Perhaps. Her campaign hasn’t managed to gain much traction thus far.

What else do we know?

Sometimes people say she’s a little boring, but do they realize she went on Desus & Mero?