Where Have All the Black Teachers Gone?: Angela Crawford has taught English at one of the most segregated schools in America for 23 years. As a veteran black teacher in Philadelphia, she’s an outlier. Fewer than a quarter of Philadelphia’s public-school teachers are black, down from a third in 2001—but 53 percent of students in the district are black. Nationally, those numbers are no better.

- Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus in Houston. (Michael Wyke / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

The President Refuses to Defend the Country (David A. Graham)

“At the moment, Trump is declining to protect the United States from foreign interference in its elections, because it’s politically inconvenient and personally irritating to him.” → Read on.

The Supreme Court’s Death Drive (Garrett Epps)

“On April 1, the Court’s majority rejected a timely plea from a Missouri inmate that his rare health condition—fragile, blood-filled tumors in his face, neck, and mouth—would make lethal injection agonizing. In his opinion for the five-justice majority, Gorsuch was flippant: ‘The Eighth Amendment does not guarantee a prisoner a painless death—something that, of course, isn’t guaranteed to many people, including most victims of capital crimes.’” → Read on.

Can a Witness Wear a Veil on the Stand? (Conor Friedersdorf)

“The trial court decided that Sparks would have to remove her veil in the presence of jurors to testify, but that spectators would be cleared from the courtroom. The right to confront an accuser would be undiluted. The rights to a public trial and the free exercise of religion would be somewhat compromised.” → Read on.

There Are No Permanent Majorities (David A. Graham)

“Call it Graham’s rule: Predictions of the collapse or permanent irrelevance of political parties are frequent and also invariably wrong. Not since the 1850s has a major American party gone extinct, and yet prophecies abound year after year.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

‣ When Will Washington End the Forever War? (David Klion, The Nation)

‣ How The Intercept Is Fueling the Democratic Civil War (Steven Perlberg, Politico Magazine)

‣ Are All Democrats Socialist? Don’t Believe the Hype. (Gregg Hurwitz and Jordan B. Peterson, The Wall Street Journal) (🔒 Paywall)

‣ ‘Dehumanizing’ Speech Is Still Free Speech (David French, National Review)

‣ Elizabeth Warren Keeps Offering Detailed Policy Proposals. Why Do So Few Democrats Seem to Care? (Nestor Ramos, The Boston Globe) (🔒 Paywall)