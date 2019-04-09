The one guy who matters isn’t happy with the Fed and is making moves to strengthen his grip on the central bank ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has complained that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s interest-rate hikes have dampened economic growth, and he seems determined to assemble a more compliant board, even if it means intruding on the Fed’s historic independence.

“Well, I personally think the Fed should drop rates. I think they really slowed us down,” the president told reporters on Friday.

Powell was Trump’s pick for chairman, but he is by no means in the Trumpian mold. More of a nonpartisan institutionalist, Powell was first named to the seven-member Fed board by Democratic President Barack Obama.

Powell and the president see things differently. Consider how they view looming economic threats. In a 60 Minutes interview last month, Powell said that the chief risks were sluggish growth in China and in Europe.

Trump’s view of the overriding threat?

Powell.

“Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates,” Trump said in an interview last fall.

Powell was an orthodox choice; any Republican president might have picked him, says David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

But Cain and another prospective Fed nominee, Stephen Moore, deviate sharply from the norm, he says. Both are Trump loyalists.

Moore advised Trump during the 2016 presidential race. He co-wrote an op-ed piece last month that praised Trump’s “pro-growth policies” and blamed the Fed for both stock-market gyrations and interest-rate hikes—aligning himself with Trump.

Cain served on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in the 1990s. As a candidate in the 2012 election, he famously embraced a “9-9-9” tax plan that scrapped the current system with one based on flat taxes.

He now heads a political action committee, America Fighting Back, whose purpose is to combat the “vile and uncalled for propaganda” directed at Trump and to promote the president’s agenda, the group’s website shows. Federal election records show that the committee spent about $147,000 in pro-Trump television ads last year.

“It’s like suddenly [Trump] woke up and discovered that if he wants to control the Fed, he actually has some power in putting people on the board,” Wessel says. “There’s some merit in having a diversity of backgrounds on the Federal Reserve Board. But the president is not looking at these people [Moore and Cain] because he thinks the Fed needs a diversity of views. He looks at these people as his delegates to the Fed.”

Just how much sway should a president have over the Fed? This question has long bedeviled central-bank chiefs. Inside Congress, even some Republican lawmakers worry that Trump is undermining the Fed’s autonomy.