What We’re Following Today

It’s Tuesday, April 2.

‣ Amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Europe, Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office. Stoltenberg will address Congress tomorrow to mark the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

‣ The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for records relating to a proposed 2020 census question that would ask respondents about their citizenship status.

‣ A difficult year for North Carolina Republicans got worse when federal prosecutors indicted Robin Hayes, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, on fraud and bribery charges.

Here’s what else we’re watching:

Trump’s Health-Care Moves: The president tweeted on Monday night that Republicans will not put forward a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act until after the 2020 elections. The news comes after the White House last week told a federal appeals court that the ACA should be thrown out entirely, a decision that Trump reportedly made against the wishes of his advisers. This is just one of Trump’s recent policy moves that have alarmed experts.

Will Biden Still Run?: A second woman has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of unwanted, overly familiar touching; on Friday, the former Nevada state legislator Lucy Flores published an essay detailing a similar encounter. These types of stories aren’t exactly new—Biden’s tendency to touch and kiss strangers, especially women, has been an open secret for many years. But it’s not enough to keep Biden from pursuing a presidential campaign: “Biden is telling people that ... if he decides not to run, it won’t be because of Flores’s interpretation of a kiss on the back of her head or similar situations involving others who might step forward,” reports Edward-Isaac Dovere.