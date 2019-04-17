“This is going to be in the rearview mirror for most every American. The people who like the president like him warts and all. The ones who don’t like the president? Guess what: the Mueller report is just going to reinforce their disliking the president,” Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director in 2017, told us. “You know how quickly we move in the news cycle now. Six months from now, I don’t see this being anything other than a distant memory.”

Read: The Spectacular Self-Destruction of Anthony Scaramucci

White House officials are also at ease. They are now convinced, for perhaps the first time in the last two years, that Mueller’s investigation poses no political or legal threat to their boss’s job security, not to mention their own. “I can’t imagine a situation where something is revealed in the report that significantly affects the two central conclusions that were reached on collusion and obstruction,” one senior Trump administration official said. “It’s unlikely that this will change a single vote in 2020 either way.”

This isn’t to say that administration officials will ignore the report. White House lawyers and Trump’s outside legal team plan to mine it carefully as soon it lands, with one group focused on the part dealing with obstruction of justice, another on collusion. They will pay special attention to Mueller’s account of why he couldn’t reach a conclusion on obstruction, the administration official said. That’s one of the most tantalizing questions surrounding Mueller’s report. Should House Democrats try to impeach Trump, they would presumably marshal whatever evidence Mueller gathered on obstruction. If Mueller concluded that the evidence wasn’t sufficiently compelling, that could undercut the impeachment drive.

Read: Impeach Donald Trump

As Team Trump pores over the report, surprises may be few. One of the witnesses who spent hours talking to prosecutors was Donald McGahn, the former White House Counsel. McGahn was a central figure in any number of White House dramas, and he and the president weren’t close. News reports show that McGahn threatened to resign rather than carry out Trump’s directive to fire Mueller.

But a person familiar with the Trump legal team’s thinking said the attorneys have been debriefed on McGahn’s testimony and aren’t particularly worried about what he told Mueller.

Emmet Flood, a White House attorney, will take the lead in giving Trump details of the report, though all of lawyers are on notice that they might be summoned to discuss the details with the president “as needed,” the administration official said. And Trump’s outside lawyers, Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giuliani, and others, will quickly put together a reaction for reporters. Depending on how damaging the report is, they might also release all or parts of a written rebuttal they’ve been preparing long before Mueller’s team ended their investigation.