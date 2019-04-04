Doing a 180: A few months ago, President Donald Trump and his allies were publicly haranguing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (who, along with Attorney General William Barr, may be the only person outside the special counsel’s team to have seen the entire Mueller report). But now, in the days since Barr’s memo concluded that Trump did not obstruct justice, the deputy AG has gone from public enemy to potential savior.

-Elaine Godfrey

Representative Gwen Moore of Wisconsin speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill after the House voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. Alongside her are Representative Barbara Lee, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, and Representative Deb Haaland. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

They Had It Coming (Caitlin Flanagan)

“Sometimes they would say things so outlandish that I would just stare at them, trying to beam into their mind the question, Can you hear yourself? That so many of them were (literal) limousine liberals lent the meetings an element of radical chic. They were down for the revolution, but there was no way their kid was going to settle for Lehigh.” → Read on.

Unusual Cruelty at the Supreme Court (Garrett Epps)

“In the 5–4 majority opinion for a case called Bucklew v. Precythe, [Neil Gorsuch], the author of The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, did not simply tolerate but warmly embraced state killing—even if the state knowingly inflicts agony in the process.” → Read on.



Joe Biden’s Deviant Decency (Eve Gerber)

“My kids fought to be plus-ones for Biden events because of the type of behavior that is being called into question. He habitually nuzzled, hugged, and kidded around with them. But he wasn’t just physical. He tuned in emotionally.” → Read on.

Filing Your Taxes Is an Expensive Time Sink. That’s Not an Accident. (Monica Prasad)

“And that—the fear that the government might do a good job of collecting taxes, that people might come to appreciate this, and they might come to view paying taxes as anything other than an onerous burden—explains exactly why we don’t have automatic returns, despite all the benefits.” → Read on.

‣You Elected Them to Write New Laws. They’re Letting Corporations Do It Instead. (Rob O’Dell and Nick Penzenstadler, USA Today)

‣A Green New Deal for Agriculture (Raj Patel and Jim Goodman, Jacobin)