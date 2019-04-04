Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

In recent days, three women have accused former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriate contact. On Wednesday, Biden announced in a video that he is going to be “mindful” about personal space going forward, that he hears what these women are saying, and that he “gets it.”



While a number of prominent women have come to Biden’s defense, there are plenty of critics who have said he has no place representing a diverse, empowered, progressive electorate in the coming presidential race. When it comes to gender, have the politics of the Democratic Party passed Joe Biden by? What happens now to the Biden proto-candidacy and what does it mean for the Democratic Party of 2020?



Alex Wagner sits down with Jennifer Palmieri, former Communications Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and for the Obama White House from 2013 to 2015.

Listen for:

Palmieri’s reflections on the Clinton White House, where Monica Lewinsky was her intern

Why John Edwards — who she advised through the fallout of his extramarital affair — saw his political career die, but Bill Clinton’s survive

Why the discussions of Joe Biden’s behavior show what’s improved in how Americans talk about about sex and gender in politics

Voices:

Alex Wagner (@AlexWagner)

Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri)