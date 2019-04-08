Justice More Swiftly: Around the country, thousands of rape kits have been stalled, some for as long as six years. Now at least 17 states have new laws on the books that will allow sexual-assault survivors to track their rape kits as they move through the criminal-justice system, Madeleine Carlisle reports. “Survivors are now given their kit’s tracking number, like one they might get with a FedEx or UPS package. They can log in to a portal that tracks their kit’s progress through the criminal-justice system.”

‘Irreparable Damage’: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently rolled back a 2015 policy—laid out shortly after the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide—that labeled Mormons in same-sex marriages as apostates, and barred the baptism of their children. Under the new policy, those children can now be baptized. However, for many LGBTQ Mormons, the damage that the former policy inflicted on their relationship with their Church cannot be undone so easily, writes Emma Green.

— Olivia Paschal and Madeleine Carlisle

The Baylor team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Notre Dame 82–81 in the NCAA women’s college-basketball championship game in Tampa, Florida. (Mark LoMoglio / AP)

Is America Undergoing a Political Realignment? (George Packer)

"Realignments happen when a long-term social transformation, a crisis, and the right leader converge to change the landscape. In hindsight, they have an aura of historical inevitability, but they're impossible to predict. [Franklin D.] Roosevelt didn't run as the scourge of economic royalists; that came later."

Conspiracy Without the Theory (Russell Muirhead and Nancy L. Rosenblum)

"'Rigged!' is easy to communicate, and 'just asking questions' is easy to disown. Conspiracy without the theory is elastic. There is nowhere these conspiracists can't go. If they are leading us somewhere—and we believe they are—it is toward disorientation and delegitimation."

Yes, It Matters That Pete Buttigieg Is Gay (Lucas Grindley)

"In my lifetime, it has been illegal for me to serve in the military, illegal for me to marry, illegal for me to adopt children, and even illegal for me to have sex. Society barred me from the first three; until 2003, the fourth meant risk of a fine or a prison sentence in some states. This discrimination did not just happen in a history book—it happened to me, and it happened to Buttigieg, too."

A Q&A With Europe’s Top Antitrust Regulator, Margrethe Vestager (Franklin Foer)

"I share your frustration. It's great to have rights, but it's even better to be able to exercise them. And a thing like ownership of data is a good thing, but I have no way to exercise my ownership."

A New Science of How to Argue—Constructively (Jesse Singal)

Singal makes the case for erisology, a new discipline to systematically study unsuccessful disagreement.