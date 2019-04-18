What We’re Following Today

It’s Thursday, April 18 (and Mueller report time).

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is finally out. Mueller’s team writes that there are links between Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, but concludes that “the evidence was not sufficient enough to produce criminal charges.” The report also details that the president attempted to thwart the special counsel’s investigation, but Mueller “did not draw ultimate conclusions about the President’s conduct.” The special counsel determined that he was unable to definitively say whether the president obstructed justice.

The president hit back quickly after the report was released, tweeting, “As I have been saying all along, NO COLLUSION - NO OBSTRUCTION!”

Meanwhile, Representative Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, formally asked Mueller to testify to the committee, Russell Berman reports. Democrats will likely press Mueller on whether Barr’s characterization of the special counsel’s findings was accurate—and whether, contrary to Barr’s claims, Mueller meant to leave it up to Congress to determine whether Trump obstructed justice.

But “there is sufficient evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed justice to merit impeachment hearings,” argues Yoni Appelbaum. “A basic principle lies at the heart of the American criminal-justice system: The accused is entitled to a fair defense and a chance to clear his name … And that, Mueller explained in his report, is why criminal allegations against a sitting president should be considered by Congress and not the Justice Department.”