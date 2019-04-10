What We’re Following Today

It’s Wednesday, April 10.

‣ President Donald Trump held a campaign fundraiser in San Antonio, Texas, where he once again argued for a southern border wall.

‣ The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center medical school signed an agreement with the Trump administration to no longer factor race into admissions decisions, resolving a 2004 complaint against the school’s use of affirmative action.

‣ Testifying before a Senate subcommittee, Attorney General Bill Barr said that Robert Mueller did not ask the Department of Justice or Congress to rule on whether Trump obstructed justice, but “that’s generally how the Department of Justice works.”

Here’s what else we’re watching:

A Long, Gravelly Road: Former Senator Mike Gravel is running for president, but only because a bunch of teenagers asked him to, and he really doesn’t want you to vote for him. David A. Graham catches up with his unlikely campaign.

+ Gravel is the oldest candidate in the race, more than 50 years Pete Buttigieg’s senior. Confused about who else is running? You can always consult David Graham’s cheat sheet.

Who’s Hiring?: As Kirstjen Nielsen exits the Trump administration, she faces a dilemma: Is there room in the job market for someone so associated with one of the volatile president’s most controversial policies? She’s not the first to navigate the post-Trump job market, reports Elaina Plott. “The catch-22 that some ex-Trump officials face: Not only do they feel as if they are toxic to potential employers, but they feel blackballed by their former boss and all of his allies, too.”