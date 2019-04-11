Settle for Less: President Donald Trump wants the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to make big concessions during nuclear negotiations, and has pushed South Korea President Moon Jae In to help secure the deal. Moon, on the other hand, wants Trump to settle for something a little smaller. South Korea’s president is now in Washington “on a mission to first persuade Trump, not Kim, to consider a compromise between the big and small deals,” reports Uri Friedman. “But there’s no indication yet that Trump or Kim will accept it.”

Losing Their Will: The Republican response—or lack thereof—to Trump’s purge of the Department of Homeland Security this week shows that the ever more white GOP has pretty much stopped resisting Trump’s restrictionist impulses, Ronald Brownstein reports. “Just over halfway through Trump’s first term, the only question left in the GOP is not whether to follow his lead toward greater hostility to immigrants and diversity, but how far and how fast to move along that track.”

Segregated Schools: A program to bus students from Boston’s primarily black and Latino urban neighborhoods to schools in its wealthy white suburbs was conceived as a stopgap—something that would only be necessary until Massachusetts housing was more integrated. Fifty years later, the program remains in place, with 8,000 students on its wait list. Alana Semuels tells a personal story of a deeply American failing.

Artists from the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles wear clothing in honor of Nipsey Hussle at the late rapper’s Celebration of Life memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

The Fundamental Legitimacy of Donald Trump (Shadi Hamid)

“The collusion claim was an indirect—or direct—way of saying that Donald Trump was illegitimately elected. For Mueller’s team to stop short of concluding that collusion had occurred, then, was the best possible result for American democracy. Citizens should be relieved, not disappointed, when the legitimacy of election outcomes is strengthened, however much we dislike them.” → Read on.

You Don’t Have to Like Julian Assange to Defend Him (James Ball)

“While Julian Assange may deserve punishment for other things he is accused of having done in his life, he does not deserve to be punished for what he published in 2010. Barring some new and major revelation, neither extradition nor prosecution over his work with WikiLeaks is merited.” → Read on.

Trump’s Treason Accusations Violate His Oath of Office (Conor Friedersdorf)

“The Framers were guarding against the possibility that Americans would one day elect a man so morally weak and corrupt that he would falsely accuse political enemies of treason. In 2016, Americans narrowly elected a man who is that degraded.” → Read on.