Does Pete Buttigieg Have Staying Power?: The South Bend, Indiana, mayor has captivated the internet and raised an impressive amount of money. But is his momentum sustainable, or is it merely a blip, like the boomlets (think Herman Cain’s, in 2012) of past elections? David Graham explores how Buttigieg compares.

+ Meanwhile, another potential 2020 candidate has emerged: the Michigan Republican Justin Amash, who says he’s considering being the Libertarian Party’s standard-bearer.

‘Social Norms Are Changing’: In response to recent accusations from women who say he has made them uncomfortable with unwanted contact, former Vice President Joe Biden promised to “be more mindful about respecting personal space.” More than anything else, writes Alex Wagner, Biden’s inclination toward physical contact “is his radiocarbon date: the thing that fixes his age most precisely, that tags him as a creature from another era.”

Snapshot

Ideas From The Atlantic

A Predictable Coda to the Waco Biker Gunfight (Conor Friedersdorf)

“Roughly 200 bikers were arrested on May 17, 2015, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald; 155 were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; many were held on $1 million bond. But prosecutors announced yesterday that they were dismissing all remaining cases. In the end, just one biker was brought to trial.” → Read on.

Nothing Trump Said Was True (David Dayen)

“Trump’s prepresidential game-playing, then, should be properly understood as on the spectrum of normal in a financial netherworld that the U.S. government does too little to regulate.” → Read on.

The Democratic Party Is Radicalizing (Peter Wehner)

“If you want to understand just how radicalized the Democratic Party has become in recent years, look at the ascent of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. A self-proclaimed socialist, Sanders served as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and was then elected to the House in 1990 and the Senate in 2006. It’s hard to overstate just how left-wing Sanders’s views have been, at least by the standards of American politics.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

