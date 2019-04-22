Doctors Too: In the 1990s, Lou Ortenzio, a doctor in West Virginia, was one of his region’s leading prescribers of pain killers. He didn’t see anything wrong with that. In the years following, he watched his community, and himself, become cripplingly addicted to opioids, embroiled in one of the deadliest drug epidemics in U.S. history. In the May issue of The Atlantic, Sam Quinones writes about Ortenzio’s efforts to rescue his community from a crisis he helped create.

The Future Mayor of Boston?

Boston, a populous, majority-minority city, has never elected a mayor who isn’t a white man. The 34-year-old Taiwanese American City Councilor Michelle Wu might change that. Rachael Allen profiles Wu, who “has emerged as one of the city’s most effective and diplomatic politicians:”

Michelle Wu wanted to free the T. On a subfreezing February morning, the Boston city councilor was handing out flyers at the Park Street subway station. In a soft voice, she urged bundled commuters to sign a petition opposing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s proposal for a 6.3 percent fare hike, part of her campaign to make the T free. The gold-domed state house rose behind her. Below, one of the notoriously failing trains slowed to a stop. → Read on.

America Is Fine With Collusion (David A. Graham)

“Not only has there been no 9/11 Commission–style attempt to understand what happened in 2016; there’s been no serious federal initiative to harden vulnerable election infrastructure, even after Russia once again meddled in the 2018 elections. By deciding not to act, the American government has effectively decided that foreign interference is acceptable.” → Read on.

A Supreme Court Case That Will Affect Every Aspect of National Life (Garrett Epps)

“Are there good reasons to include a citizenship question on the questionnaire? Maybe, but the administration hasn’t made a serious effort to cite them … Every statistical authority in the [U.S. Census Bureau], and virtually all of those outside it, agree that the question will result in fewer responses and less reliable data.” → Read on.

Worry About the Black Students Who Get In (Kimberly Reyes)

“My disorientation was compounded by the fact that I didn’t have black female teachers to ask for support. My mother, who grew up in a neighborhood where most of the women looked like her, could never understand my low self-esteem, which, she told me, was the most unwarranted case she had ever seen.” → Read on.

Impeachment Is Not the Answer. At Least Not Yet. (Norm Ornstein)

“Democrats cannot risk the kind of 2020 backlash that would come if a large share of the voting public came to see the House as Javert-like, abandoning its focus on health care, jobs, and the other issues that dominate most Americans’ lives in a monomaniacal quest to get Trump.” → Read on.