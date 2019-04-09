Invisible Middlemen: Before the heads of five pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—often known as pharmacy “middlemen”—testify before Congress this week about high drug prices, Olga Khazan examines the outsize role PBMs play in how patients receive care. They handle rebates and payments between drug manufacturers, health insurers, and pharmacies, and their role as middlemen can slow down the delivery of crucial medicine, which sometimes proves deadly.

Demonstrators protest against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi near the White House, as President Donald Trump meets with el-Sisi. (Jose Luis Magana / AP)

Troubled Countries Can’t Keep People From Leaving (Eliza Willis and Janet Seiz)

“The same factors that lead to outmigration—crushing poverty, widespread crime and violence, and weak government institutions—also limit these governments’ ability to entice residents to stay.” → Read on

Elizabeth Warren Had Charisma, and Then She Ran for President (Peter Beinart)

“Warren’s troubles … are being compounded by journalists who analyze her image without recognizing how bound up it is with her gender. The media aren’t responsible for the fact that many male, and some female, voters demand that women presidential candidates work so much harder to prove their competence—and then react negatively once they do so. But journalists do have an obligation to explain what’s going on.” → Read on

Democrats Need to Emphasize Responsibility, Not Just Rights (Rahm Emanuel)

“We can begin by issuing a simple but powerful call: a policy that requires all 18-year-olds to give at least six months of their life to national service. People from different walks of life, with different backgrounds, would serve with one another as a rite of passage.” → Read on

It Wasn’t ‘Verbal Blackface.’ AOC Was Code-Switching. (John McWhorter)

“Ocasio-Cortez’s critics seem to assume that since she is not black, her use of Black English must be some kind of act. This, however, is based on a major misreading of the linguistic reality of Latinos in America’s big cities.” → Read on

Obama’s Presidential Library Is Already Digital (Dan Cohen)

“As the highly anticipated Obama Presidential Library in Chicago morphed into the Obama Presidential Center—without a place to hold the records of his administration—reactions ranged from slight confusion to rote dismissiveness … Is a digital library a library?” → Read on

