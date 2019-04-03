On the one hand, there’s been a dearth of Republicans willing to challenge Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, despite the president’s weak approval ratings. And on the other, the Libertarian Party still needs a standard-bearer in 2020. Why not kill two birds with one stone?

That is one way to frame a would-be bid for president by Representative Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican. As Roll Call reports, the Libertarian Party has been trying to coax the small-l libertarian to run under its mantle, and Amash says he’s considering it. He’s previously implied that he sees himself as the ideal libertarian candidate.

The pairing would make a certain amount of sense for both parties. The Libertarians had their best showing ever in 2016, with Gary Johnson and his running mate, William Weld, pulling 4.5 million votes. But Johnson has said he won’t run for a third straight cycle this year. Ironically enough, Weld has defected back to the Republican Party and is the only remotely major GOP challenger to Trump with an exploratory committee.

Amash, meanwhile, finds himself in a strange place within his party. He was elected in 2010, as part of the Tea Party wave. At the time, there seemed to be a strong libertarian bent in the new class, but over time that has largely dissipated. Many of the Tea Partiers were in favor of lower taxes and were against Obamacare, but in the years since they’ve either assimilated into the mainstream GOP or pulled it slightly right. Even Rand Paul, scion of the libertarian hero Ron Paul, has become a reliable Republican vote except on a few favorite issues.

Amash, however, has remained stubbornly strong on civil liberties. Even within his first few months on the job, he had developed a reputation for bucking GOP leadership. In 2012, then-Speaker John Boehner removed him from the House Budget Committee for voting against the Republican budget plan; Amash felt it didn’t cut spending fast enough. More recently, he’s often broken with Trump. Amash distinguished himself during the House Oversight Committee’s questioning of Michael Cohen, the president’s former fixer. While other GOP members either yielded their time to Ranking Member Jim Jordan or pursued polemical lines of questioning, Amash seemed genuinely interested in asking questions. And when President Trump visited Grand Rapids, in Amash’s district, last week, the congressman was conspicuously missing from the roll of Republican dignitaries on hand.

Running for president would be a sacrifice for Amash. No one expects the Libertarian candidate to actually win the race and become president; it’s more about pushing libertarian ideals into the discourse. Amash also seems to have a fairly safe seat, meaning he could stay in the House for the foreseeable future. But there’s no clear upward path for him in the Republican Party, especially given his heterodoxy. (Amash passed on a U.S. Senate race in 2014, and the Republican nominee lost by a wide margin to now-Senator Gary Peters.) Anyway, if Amash’s goal was advancing through the hierarchy, he’d probably have approached his career in a different way to begin with.

If Amash decided to run, he’d be joining a crowded field. There are some two dozen announced or possible Democratic contenders. On the Republican side, there’s Trump and Weld. And the Libertarian Party won’t be the only third party to field a candidate.

As the presidential primaries progress, this cheat sheet will be updated regularly.

* * *

The Democrats

(mary Altaffer / AP)

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Who is she?

Gillibrand has been a senator from New York since 2009, replacing Hillary Clinton. Before that, she served in the U.S. House.

Is she running?

Yes. She launched her campaign officially on March 17.

Why does she want to run?

Gillibrand has emphasized women’s issues, ranging from sexual harassment in the military and more recent #MeToo stories to equal pay, and her role as a mom is central in her announcement video. Once a fairly conservative Democrat, she has moved left in recent years.

Who wants her to run?

Gillibrand could have fairly broad appeal among mainstream Democratic voters, and she hopes that her time representing upstate New York gives her an advantage with nonurban voters. She has, however, earned the enmity of the Clinton world for her criticisms of Bill.

Can she win the nomination?

Perhaps. Her campaign hasn’t managed to gain much traction thus far.

What else do we know?

Sometimes people say she’s a little boring, but do they realize she went on Desus & Mero?