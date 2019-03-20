Facebook Folds: In a victory for civil-rights groups across the country, Facebook just settled in a landmark case. For years, Facebook’s platform allowed advertisers to filter home or job postings from reaching specific groups such as women, people over 55, or African Americans. Facebook was slow to change, and the groups sued. After years of negotiating, the tech giant reached a settlement and agreed to create a separate advertising portal to help prevent such discrimination. “The good news is: By the end of the year, civil-rights protections will be equal on Facebook and the media platforms that came before it,” writes Alexis C. Madrigal. “The bad news is: all the years before that was true.”

— Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

Snapshot

Senator Bernie Sanders greets workers at a rally at UCLA. Members of a union representing research and technical workers walked picket lines Wednesday at University of California campuses and hospitals in a one-day strike amid a lengthening stretch of unsuccessful contract negotiations. (Richard Vogel / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Americans Are Seeing Threats in the Wrong Places (Janet Napolitano with Karen Breslau)

“In the four years I led the Department of Homeland Security, I learned from the inside that the greatest threats to our safety play out differently from how political speeches and news reports might have us believe. True security means educating the public about which dangers are real and likely and which are not.” → Read on.

The Art of a Monster (Caitlin Flanagan)

“Through this terrible man, this destroyer, poured a force that can only be truthfully described as art. Michael Jackson’s dancing is no mortal enterprise: James Brown’s shuffle, Fred Astaire’s precision, and some other element that exists so far beyond anything as simple as influence, or talent, that we can only say we know it when we see it. It’s not a gift; it’s the gift itself. The ancient question: What moral stain awaits us if we cannot abandon the art of a monster? None.” → Read on.

Sometimes the Supreme Court Sticks to the Law (Garrett Epps)

“The Court granted certiorari in four new criminal-justice cases that, by and large, lack a strong partisan valence. These cases will involve the Court doing, well, you know, law, and in particular, cleaning up some loose ends of its criminal jurisprudence.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading