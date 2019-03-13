The Myth About Joe Biden: Every conversation about the former vice president running for president has involved how he might appeal to working-class Americans. But there’s no proof he can do it: Besides two failed presidential campaigns, Biden has never run a race outside his home state of Delaware.

Beto’s Privilege: The Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke appears poised to jump into the 2020 presidential race any day now. He’s reportedly kicking off a multiday Iowa tour on Friday, and brought on former Barack Obama staffers like David Plouffe and Paul Tewes. But as he flirts with a potential bid, Megan Garber argues that O’Rourke is demonstrating the privileges that come with being white, male, and handsome in politics.

Admission Impossible: Dozens of wealthy parents were indicted on Tuesday for engaging in a massive elite-college bribery scandal. Of course, one option to prevent this kind of cheating in the future is to simply let more students in. “If you keep something as an extra-scarce commodity, then you will encourage behaviors by certain people, including crimes and bribery and all sorts of bad things,” one college president told Adam Harris.

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

Democratic leaders including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cheer as they gather to announce the introduction of the Equality Act. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Resuscitates the Eighth Amendment (Scott Bullock and Nick Sibilla)

“If a city is short on cash, it can pressure law enforcement to vigorously crack down on conduct—like traffic infractions, code violations, or drug offenses—that is punished with fines. One study of North Carolina found that a 10 percent drop in a county’s revenue resulted in officers writing 6 percent more traffic tickets.” → Read on.

The Moral Center of Meritocracy Collapses (Matthew Stewart)

“The rest of America’s families haven’t got the time or money for the helicopter bills, they are much more likely to find themselves in single-parenting situations, and they have longer commutes from neighborhoods with less desirable schools … And they are the ones that this system, and the 9.9 percent, is shafting on an epic scale.” → Read on.

What Immigration Restrictionists Can’t Foresee (Elizabeth F. Cohen)

“In the past, when the government has tried to control demographics with immigration policy, it hasn’t gotten what it wished for.” → Read on.

How Bigotry Made a Dove Out of Tucker Carlson (Peter Beinart)

“[Carlson] expresses no concern for the Iraqis America killed. In fact, he doesn’t question America’s right to conquer and occupy other countries at all. What he concludes is that the war was a mistake because Iraq is too uncivilized to subjugate.” → Read on.