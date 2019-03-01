Today at CPAC: In his appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, Donald Trump Jr. demonstrated that he has fully embraced his role as the president’s defender. And in many ways, he makes the case for his father better than his father does, writes Elaina Plott.

It’s Getting Hot in Here?: A new study suggests that most Americans won’t really notice the warmer weather brought on by climate change. What Americans consider to be “normal” weather appears to reset about every five years.

Snapshot

Benjamin Williams plays the bagpipes in front of a painting of President Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Abortion Debate Needs Moral Lament (Michael Wear)

“If Democrats truly believe the bill is a disingenuous attempt in a long game to end access to abortion, they could at least have been clear while voting against it that they endorse its sponsors’ stated intent.” → Read on.

Michael Cohen’s Made-for-TV Mea Culpa (Alex Wagner)

“This was O.J.’s glove and Barack Obama’s birth certificate, a tangible, evidentiary bombshell that signaled, perhaps, the turning of the tide. Republicans on the Oversight Committee did not touch it, but cable news would not let it go. We will be seeing images of that check for years to come—it may very well end up in history books.” → Read on.

The Most Important—And Neglected—Moment of the Michael Cohen Hearing (Quinta Jurecic)

“After a long and ugly day, [Elijah] Cummings offered something of a benediction. It was a gift of forgiveness—not just to Cohen, but to the nation as a whole. It was a vision of a possible future.” → Read on.

We Were Not ‘Aggrieved’

In a reply to this essay by Caitlin Flanagan, the members of Youth vs. Apocalypse defend their February 22 exchange with Feinstein asking her to sign the Green New Deal legislation:

“Our future lies in the hands of the adults. The government officials. The people denying climate change. The people who further destroy our environment. They will not raise kids in that environment. They will not have to put on a mask to step outside. They will not have to look back and remember when the polar bears were still alive. Some people who control our future do not understand our anger or our fear.” → Read their full letter, and Flanagan’s reply.

