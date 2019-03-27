IRA L. BLACK / CORBIS VIA GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

They Weren’t Ready for This: The fallout from Barr’s summary of the Mueller report—which all but clears the president of any wrongdoing—has members of the #Resistance media scrambling to keep the outrage alive, reports McKay Coppins.

A Rocky Alliance: To understand the Democrats’ complicated relationship with Israel, look no further than the speech—and subsequent clarification, which reads close to an apology —delivered by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington this week.

Booker Is Just Fine: Although his fellow 2020 candidates are receiving more national media attention, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is content. He’s building up a strong ground game , and his campaign hopes that as other high-profile Democrats’ efforts fizzle out, Booker will still be going strong, Edward-Isaac Dovere reports from Iowa.

Senate Transportation subcommittee chair Ted Cruz and ranking member Kyrsten Sinema talk during a hearing on commercial airline safety, on Capitol Hill. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Character Is Destiny. And Michael Avenatti Is a Bloviator. (Ken White)

“Though he habitually makes flamboyant accusations of criminality, he’s entitled to the presumption of innocence. But nobody who has followed his antics can ignore how very on brand the accusations are.” → Read on.

Democracy Requires a Public Mueller Report (Conor Friedersdorf)

“The special counsel’s probe was unlike most other DOJ cases: It was primarily a counterintelligence investigation, not a criminal one. It concerned the integrity of American elections, a matter of the highest public interest.” → Read on.

Expectations for the Mueller Report Were Set Too High (James Ball)

“Anything short of Mueller leading an FBI raid on the White House and walking out with multiple members of the Trump clan in chains would have felt like an anticlimax. That is why Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of Mueller’s report, which neither Congress nor the public has seen in full, seems to many like a victory for the president and his allies. But it isn’t.” → Read on.

