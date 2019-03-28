Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Last week, the special counsel submitted his report to Attorney General Bill Barr. And this week, Barr shared his brief summary of the big conclusions: there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. As for obstruction of justice, Mueller left that question unresolved. In his letter, Barr said the DOJ had decided the evidence presented didn’t merit criminal charges.



More could change with the release of the actual report. In fact, six House committee chairs have demanded it by next Tuesday. But the Mueller chapter of this presidency is now essentially closed.



What does the post-Mueller landscape look like? Does the end of his investigation — with no bombshells detonated as yet — hurt Democrats in 2020? Or might it actually help them? Staff writers McKay Coppins and Isaac Dovere join Alex Wagner to discuss.

Listen for:

How the right and the left have reacted to the Mueller news.

Why Republicans turned the conversation to healthcare when they took a surprise legal stance that would end all of Obamacare.

Whether Democrats or Republicans now have the advantage going into 2020.

Voices:

Alex Wagner (@AlexWagner)

Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere)

McKay Coppins (@McKayCoppins)