“This defendant is not Public Enemy No. 1,” Jackson said in court. “But he’s not a victim either.”

Jackson sentenced Manafort to 60 months for conspiracy against the United States, and 30 of those will be served consecutively with Manafort’s Virginia sentence. She also sentenced him to 13 months for witness tampering, far below the five-year maximum. Overall, the sentence she handed down falls short of the 10 years maximum she might have given him. (Mueller’s team did not request a specific duration.)

Yet Manafort’s legal plight only became more complicated on Wednesday. Less than an hour after Jackson’s ruling, the Manhattan district attorney indicted Manafort for mortgage fraud and other crimes.

While the outcome of Wednesday’s proceedings was similar to last week’s, both judge and defendant behaved very differently. In Virginia, Manafort offered no apologies, but received a more lenient sentence from Judge T. S. Ellis III than many observers had expected. Ellis, throughout the case, was more favorable toward Manafort than Jackson was in D.C. Ellis said last week that Manafort had led an “otherwise blameless life” beyond the crimes at hand. On Thursday, Manafort offered an apology and promised to change, but Jackson didn’t seem to buy it, and said that “a significant portion of [Manafort’s] career has been spent gaming the system.”

Manafort’s sentencing caps a tumultuous court case for the first person indicted in Mueller’s probe. First, Manafort opted for separate trials in Virginia and Washington. But after being convicted on eight of 18 felony counts in Virginia, Manafort agreed to plead guilty in that case and cooperate with Mueller’s team. Yet prosecutors eventually concluded (and Jackson agreed) that Manafort was continuing to lie to them, even after striking the deal. They also said he tried to persuade witnesses to lie to the government, even after he had been indicted. For most of his trial, Manafort refused to apologize, but on Wednesday he switched tactics.

“I am sorry for what I have done and the actions that have brought us here. The last two years have been the most difficult I have ever experienced,” he said. “As I’ve sat in solitary confinement for the past nine months, I’ve reflected on my life and what’s important to me.” He added that he had “behaved in ways that do not support my personal code.” He noted that he is 70 years old, that his wife is 66, and that he is her primary caregiver. (Gone unmentioned was Manafort’s reported infidelity.) “Please let my wife and I be together,” Manafort said.

Jackson was having none of it.

“It is hard to overstate the number of lies, the amount of fraud, the extraordinary amount of money involved,” she said. “The dissembling in this courtroom began with the bond proceedings and it never abated.”