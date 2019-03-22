They’re All Running: The Democrat Michael Bennet, a senator from Colorado, is reportedly close to announcing his own bid for the presidency. ( Here’s our 2020 candidate tracker.)

Victorious?: President Donald Trump announced that he’s reversing U.S. sanctions imposed on North Korea just yesterday. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump “likes Chairman Kim” and thinks the sanctions are unnecessary. Sanders also told reporters on Air Force One that ISIS territory has been “100 percent eliminated” in Syria. (President Trump has declared victory over the terrorist group before but, then as now, the question remains: Does less physical land actually signify defeat? )

Time’s Up: Two months ago, the U.S. announced that it would recognize Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela as part of an effort to pressure the country’s current president, Nicolás Maduro, to step down. But with Maduro still clinging to power, the international community’s options are dwindling.

Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, a Congressional Democrat from Hawaii, takes a question during a campaign stop at a brewery in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Nobody Knows Anything About ‘Electability’ (Peter Beinart)

“The irony is that many political commentators think it’s easier to have an informed opinion about electability than about policy. It’s actually harder.” → Read on.

John Oliver’s Weak Case for Callout Culture (Conor Friedersdorf)

“One could argue that Oliver was holding Leno “accountable” for jokes he told in the 1990s that now seem cruel and unfunny. But Oliver could’ve criticized the old jokes while still treating Leno as he treats himself: as an imperfect but not malign comic who told jokes that are regrettable in hindsight.” → Read on.

Kavanaugh Went Up to the Line That Sotomayor Crossed (Josh Blackman)

“The Court should resist the urge to wade, or even dip a toe, into partisan squabbles by naming the politicians responsible for legislation, unless, of course, those facts are necessary to resolve a given case.” → Read on.

