‣ Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, is suing the Trump Organization, alleging that he was denied $1.9 million in legal fees after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

‣ Paul Manafort , Trump’s former campaign manager, who was convicted last year on eight counts of tax and bank fraud, was sentenced.

Here’s what else we’re following:

Changes in the Democratic Field: Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, best known nationally for his failed attempt to overthrow Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House, is hinting that he might run for president. If he does, he’ll be the only Democrat running with a focus on national security, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere. He hasn’t started fundraising or hiring, and has given himself about two months to decide.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who had been touring the country preaching about the “dignity of work,” announced that he won’t run for president after all. His departure shrinks the field of Democratic contenders, but it might also signal the shrinking of the party’s map.