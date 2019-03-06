What’s Prague to Do?: The Chinese telecoms giant Huawei wants to roll out 5G wireless technology all across Central Europe, which the U.S. worries might opens doors to chinese government spying. Central Europe has landed at the heart of the U.S.-China trade war, as countries have to ask themselves: Should they decline the technology and stand with the U.S., or become business partners with the growing economic giant of China? Amidst these tensions, President Trump will meet Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the White House tomorrow.

This Means War: Since new governor Gavin Newsom took office, California’s resistance against the Trump administration has grown into “total war.” Newsom has called the president’s border wall “a national disgrace.” He’s pursuing a climate-change policy at odds with the administration’s. The state’s attorney general has sued the Trump administration 46 times in the past two years. Meanwhile, California’s once powerful Republican Party has fractured. Just what is going on inside America’s most populous state?

— Madeleine Carlisle , Olivia Paschal , and Elaine Godfrey

Reverend Arthur Thomas, right, of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, is embraced by Greg Zanis who built a cross for each victim of the tornado and placed them as a makeshift memorial in Beauregard, Alabama. Thomas said several of the dead were members of his congregation. (David Goldman / AP)

The New Deal Wasn’t What You Think (Louis Hyman)

“The story about the New Deal we have in our heads—that it was tax-and-spend liberalism at its worst (if you are conservative) or best (if you are liberal)—may obscure policy opportunities today. We can spend taxpayer money to address climate change, and we probably should, but that is not the only option. If we are going to fund a Green New Deal, we need to acknowledge how the original New Deal actually worked.” → Read on.

Socially Acceptable Anti-Semitism (Eliot A. Cohen)

“What is particularly scary now is that Jew hatred seems to bring with it no real penalties—indeed, it feeds waves of indignation that haters can use to their advantage.” → Read on.

