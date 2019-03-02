Yet even if the complex had been rendered entirely inoperable—an “if” the size of the vast Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center—that would have still left Kim with ballistic missiles, nuclear warheads, and other suspected sites for producing nuclear material (not to mention chemical and biological weapons). And while Trump was exaggerating on Thursday when he claimed the North Koreans wanted to trade Yongbyon for relief from “all of the sanctions,” he wasn’t far off. The UN Security Council resolutions they singled out represent, as the Korea expert Frank Aum put it, “the heart of the sanctions regime,” which if removed would allow North Korea to “function relatively well while still keeping its nukes.”

“The dilemma that we were confronted with is the North Koreans at this point are unwilling to impose a complete freeze on their weapons of mass destruction program,” a senior State Department official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, explained after the summit. “To give many, many billions of dollars in sanctions relief would in effect put us in a position of subsidizing the ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction in North Korea.”

Asked whether Washington and Pyongyang had yet arrived at a common definition of “denuclearization,” the State Department official admitted that the North Koreans “haven’t agreed to it.”

When the Trump administration first elected to engage North Korea diplomatically last spring, it hewed to a hard line in word if not always in deed: that North Korea quickly and comprehensively give up its nuclear weapons in order to receive sanctions relief and other benefits.This hawkish position, however, contained a problematic contradiction. It is premised on skepticism that North Korea’s leaders will really denuclearize, and yet it demands that those leaders act as if they’re really denuclearizing.

In the lead-up to Hanoi, having secured no verified steps toward denuclearization since the first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore last summer, the administration softened its stance. Trump now likes to say that he’s “happy” and “not in a rush” so long as Kim isn’t testing nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles. Pompeo has repeatedly referred to the need to “reduce the threat from a nuclear-armed North Korea” rather than do away with it. His North Korea envoy, Stephen Biegun, has been consulting with experts who advocate a phased approach to negotiations in which Pyongyang’s nuclear program is first halted, then rolled back, and at some point—hopefully!—eliminated.

These proposals are designed to mitigate the threat North Korea’s nuclear weapons pose and reduce the risk of war, while probing just how far Pyongyang will go in relinquishing its nuclear weapons. (They also explore the extent to which the U.S. is prepared to make corresponding concessions).