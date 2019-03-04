What We’re Following Today

It’s Monday, March 4.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s national-emergency declaration will pass the Senate after Senator Rand Paul joined the growing number of Republicans who have said they will vote for the resolution, but that he doesn’t believe lawmakers can override a presidential veto.

As I said to my colleague Yasmeen Serhan—who is in London covering the Brexit debate—the U.S. and the U.K. are both mired in political turmoil at the moment. “Two great democracies, two messy situations.”

Jerry Nadler’s Big Move: The House Judiciary Committee asked more than 80 witnesses and entities to hand over documents as part of a massive investigation into possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power by Trump and his administration. This probe could be the most revealing one yet, writes Natasha Bertrand. The move marks a shift for the committee’s chairman, Representative Jerry Nadler of New York, who has for a long time spoken cautiously about the president’s alleged crimes—and whose committee would oversee any potential impeachment proceedings.