What Barr Left Out: There’s one part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that Attorney General William Barr didn’t mention in his summary for Congress, Natasha Bertrand reports: his probe into counterintelligence operations.

Read Local: Americans don’t know it, but local news is dying. Seven in 10 Americans think their local news outlets are faring “very or somewhat well financially,” while only 14 percent of respondents said they pay for local news. The result, writes Alexis Madrigal, is that local news is disappearing, and civic journalism is eroding. “As the local journalistic institutions have fallen, they have not been replaced by something better, but rather nothing at all.”

#MeToo in Competitive College Speech: Peter Pober built up a reputation as a legendary competitive-speaking coach at George Mason University. But when several former students came forward to say that Pober had sexually harassed them, he was placed on administrative leave. Why did it take 15 years for the truth to win out?

—Olivia Paschal and Madeleine Carlisle

Democrats Need to Learn From Their Al Franken Mistake (Emily Yoffe)

“As a society, we are in danger of losing a sense of proportion, and a belief in forgiveness. We lack established, fair procedures for evaluating claims of sexual violation outside the criminal-justice system. We need to slow down, be less certain, and think about how to weigh accusations in each case.” → Read on.

No One Who Matters Has Read the Mueller Report Yet (Quinta Jurecic)

“The problem is that Mueller’s report itself is not yet public. So while the matter at hand is definitively no longer one for the courts, members of Congress and the public at large—who will need to decide what is and is not acceptable in public life—don’t yet know the things they need to know in order to make an informed decision.” → Read on.

Liberal Societies Have Dangerously Low Birth Rates (Trent MacNamara)

“As demographic anxiety goes global and populist , a roiling debate is forming around basic questions: Why do some people want children, while others do not? Why do some societies seem to be shrinking? Can a progressive, reproductive-freedom-embracing society survive over time? Or is it doomed to a slow, comfortable death?” → Read on.