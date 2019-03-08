Clearing the Cobwebs: Lawmakers in the House and Senate are stoking anticipation that they will soon update the Higher Education Act, a revamp that typically happens every four to six years and could have big implications. A renovation of the bill could address problems with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA; adjust the amount received by Pell Grant recipients; or increase federal oversight of higher-education institutions.

The Ghost of Diseases Past: Infectious diseases such as typhus and tuberculosis that once ravaged communities during the Middle Ages are resurging in California and across the country. But they’re especially hard on America’s homeless population.

The Dragon Has Landed: A spacecraft specially designed by the private company SpaceX to carry humans successfully completed a trip to and from the International Space Station on Friday. “This is an amazing achievement in American history,” says Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator.

Representative Ilhan Omar whispers to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as Democrats rally outside the Capitol ahead of the passage of H.R. 1 in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

“‘He has lived an otherwise blameless life,’ said Judge T. S. Ellis as he sentenced Paul Manafort to just 47 months in prison on Thursday … In an otherwise blameless life, he worked to keep arms flowing to the Angolan generalissimo Jonas Savimbi, a monstrous leader bankrolled by the apartheid government in South Africa … In an otherwise blameless life, Manafort was found guilty of tax evasion on an industrial scale.” → Read on.

“Arriving at his office, [Putin] proceeded to show [Hillary Clinton], on a large map of Russia covering most of one wall, the areas he had visited on his Siberian-tiger trips, as well as areas in the north where he planned to go that summer to tranquilize and tag polar bears. With genuine enthusiasm, he asked whether former President Clinton might like to come along, or maybe even the secretary herself?” → Read on.

“I wanted to know why this Ivy League undergrad embraced the rhetoric of white identitarianism, if only to better understand its rise and perhaps how to arrest its spread.” → Read on.

