His CPAC talk on Friday suggested he’s likely to double down on that role ahead of his father’s reelection race in 2020. Wearing a navy suit and pink tie of appropriate length, he seemed quite comfortable on stage, bouncing easily between the kinds of topics that translate as candy to the president’s base—abortion, transgender rights, and socialism, to name a few. For nearly every riff, there was applause; for every quip, laughter. He presented himself as a man who has fully embraced his role as his father’s defender, and is having fun with it, too—meaning voters can probably expect much more of Don Jr. as 2020 draws nearer, and perhaps even beyond the next election.

Don Jr. kicked off his event at CPAC with an excoriation of the Green New Deal, the proposal from Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to transition the U.S. to using 100 percent renewable-energy sources. “Every mainstream, leading democratic-socialist candidate for the presidency of the United States is buying into this, saying, ‘Oh, it’s a great investment, it’s wonderful,” he said. “It’s just insanity, and it goes to show you that no one here making trillion-dollar decisions … has any understanding of finance … They’re all just preaching some sort of leftist crazy theory.”

And those were some of his more tempered remarks. The discussion—which also included Don Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Falwell Jr.’s wife, Becki—veered at one point into the topic of gender dysphoria. Becki Falwell announced that she had a new grandchild, a girl, named Reagan. Don Jr. quipped that he had “lobbied” the family to name her “Trump,” which Becki Falwell then joked was not the “most feminine name.”

“We’re gonna take a page out of the liberal playbook,” Don Jr. then said with mock credulity. “It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter, we can identify how we want.”

“She’s our granddaughter, and we’re raising her as a girl,” Becki Falwell was quick to clarify. “We’re not letting her have a choice. God makes the choice of what the babies are gonna be. And God decided she was a girl.”

Falwell Jr. added that there was no need to worry as long as she was carrying dolls. “My boys always had guns in their hands,” he said.

“Hashtag MeToo,” Don Jr. said, capping off the exchange.

It was the kind of loaded culture-wars commentary that President Trump used to great effect on the campaign trail, indicating Don Jr. is equally capable of deploying it. But he also showcased the ways in which he can make the case for his father better than his father himself.

Much to the chagrin of congressional Republicans, the president has long struggled to stick to talking points about jobs and the economy—areas in which lawmakers feel this administration has succeeded. Often, the president’s speeches on those subjects quickly veer into hotbeds such as the ongoing Russia investigation or personal attacks on his opponents. On Friday, however, Don Jr. spent a good deal of time discussing the economy. “The reality is, the results are speaking for themselves,” he boasted. “All-time low female unemployment, all-time low African American unemployment, all-time low Hispanic unemployment—it sort of goes against the narrative.”And when another panelist attempted to segue into the Mueller probe, Don Jr. devoted just one sentence to the topic before swiveling to his father’s foreign-policy bona fides. All of which seemed to indicate that he may be the campaign’s better choice for promoting the president’s strengths, and downplaying his weaknesses, on the 2020 trail.