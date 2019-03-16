Read: Beto wants to be Obama—but came off like Trump

Not included: E10 or E15, or an alternate, or what any of the answers would entail.

That’s all right, said Mirt Bowers, a retired former vice president of patient services at a local hospital who asked the question. “I’m not sure he answered,” she said. “I think his position is yes, we need to look at it. I’m not quite sure where he is firmly with the E15.”

Bowers said she is willing to give O’Rourke a pass. He’s from oil country, she said. He can’t take a clear position, because he has to be careful of the politics back home in Texas, she figured.

She said this as she was waiting in a line at the bar afterward, eager to take a photo with O’Rourke on her phone. Bowers said she would expect more out of other candidates—Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, for example, aren’t from oil country, so she’d want a clear answer.

Earlier in the day, leaving an art gallery in Washington, Iowa, O’Rourke was asked about impeaching Donald Trump. He’d been in favor of it, a reporter pointed out. Was he still?

“To be clear, I didn’t say that. You asked me one time if I would vote, and I said yes. So I wasn’t out there calling for it, so I think the distinction’s important in this case,” O’Rourke said. “Beyond the shadow of a doubt that the president sought to collude with a foreign power against the United States to undermine our democracy. Beyond a shadow of a doubt the president sought to obstruct justice in the investigation into what happened into what happened in 2016.”

He said that he thinks Trump’s fate will be decided by the 2020 election, and that’s what he’s focused on as a presidential candidate, while staying out of the debate in Washington now that he’s no longer a congressman. Was he saying there isn’t time to pursue impeachment before the election, the reporter asked him, or was he saying that he isn’t in favor of impeachment at all?

“I’m not asking Congress to do one thing or the other,” he said. “You’re asking me, ‘Has the president committed impeachable offenses?’ Yes. Period.”

He turned, trying to get to the rental car and drive to the next event. Another reporter stopped him and read him a quotation from when he was running for Senate, long after he came around to opposing Obamacare when he was first running for Congress. Then, he said that a single payer, Medicare for All sort of program was the best way to ensure all Americans get the health care they need. Was he still for that?

“I think that’s one of the ways to ensure that we get to guaranteed high quality health care for every single American. I’m no longer sure that that’s the fastest way for us to get there,” O’Rourke said.