Grounded: Fifty countries, including the U.S., have banned or grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft following two deadly crashes. But the Federal Aviation Administration had already rigorously tested the planes’ software— what did it miss?

An American Tradition: The rhetoric of “white genocide” has found new legs in recent years. Adam Serwer revisits the legacy of Madison Grant, whose 1916 book promoted the doctrine of racial purity across globe; Adolf Hitler later called it his “bible.” “The seed of Nazism’s ultimate objective—the preservation of a pure white race, uncontaminated by foreign blood—was in fact sown with striking success in the United States,” writes Serwer.

Beto O'Rourke, the newest entrant to the 2020 presidential race, speaks with locals during a meet and greet at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

They Bribed College Coaches. I Collected Cans for Cash. (Bobbi Dempsey)

“Our kids had to earn their way into college based on their academic record alone. But the struggle didn’t end there. Once the acceptance letters arrived, we felt the seemingly endless cycle of stress that each new tuition bill brought.” → Read on.

Why the College Scandal Touched a Nonpartisan Nerve (Yascha Mounk)

“Most Americans believe that the market is an appropriate mechanism for distributing some goods … But most Americans also believe that other goods should not be fully, or even partially, distributed according to pecuniary considerations. If the rich were free to buy a spot on the roster of the New York Yankees, everyone would agree that something had gone seriously wrong.” → Read on

The Senate Finds Its Backbone (Conor Friedersdorf)

“Skeptics of executive power recognize that the Constitution vests Congress, not the commander in chief, with the prerogative to determine whether the U.S. military participates in a given foreign war.” → Read on.

The Great Realignment of Britain (David Frum)

“It’s chaos because two key British people do not disagree nearly intensely enough. Prime Minister Theresa May wants the United Kingdom to leave the European Union. And so—probably even more so, and certainly over a much longer span of his political career—does the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn.” → Read on.

The actor Rosario Dawson told TMZ that yes, she is indeed dating the Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker. The Atlantic’s own Franklin Foer examined Booker’s theory of love back in December.