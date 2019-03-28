Read: After Mueller: The ongoing investigations surrounding Trump

After the release of Barr’s summary of the Mueller report, such a head-on referendum of Trump’s course now seems virtually guaranteed next year. Trump still faces an array of other legal threats, from federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (who have already effectively named him an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to evade campaign-finance laws), to the accusations of tax evasion, insurance fraud, and sexual harassment from his prepresidential career. And further details from the underlying Mueller report, if and when it’s finally released, seem likely to create additional complications for Trump (if for no other reason than Barr’s letter signaled that Mueller has identified evidence of possible obstruction that has not yet been publicly revealed). But the summary—indicating that the investigation “did not establish” a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian agents—makes it highly unlikely that the president’s critics in both parties will obtain the satisfaction of seeing him removed from office before his term ends.

That’s especially true because senior House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recognizing the implausibility of winning enough Republican votes for conviction in the Senate, were already dubious about impeaching him.

An electoral rather than legal verdict on this presidency is probably a better outcome for the Trump detractors who consider him a threat to both the rule of law and the nation’s social cohesion. If Trump were compelled to leave office before 2020, through either resignation or congressional action, the majority of his supporters would almost certainly view it as an illegitimate coup by the establishment forces in both parties. And that would allow them to claim that his agenda, tone, and electoral strategy—what could be called Trumpism—had been betrayed, but not defeated.

After Barr’s summary, no one will be able to claim that the GOP has betrayed or abandoned Trump. Instead, the party is locking arms around him even more tightly. Although the attorney general acknowledged that the special counsel found enough evidence for obstruction of justice that he could not exonerate the president from the charge, congressional Republicans this week did not hedge in their bets or establish any distance from Trump pending the full release of the report. Instead, they uniformly declared that the investigation has cleared him. Several, led by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, immediately pivoted to demanding an investigation into how the Mueller probe itself was launched.

To the longtime conservative strategist Bill Kristol, a leading Trump critic on the right, that reaction offers a chilling preview of how Trump might behave for the remainder of his first term—and in a second one, if he wins it. “For me, the last 48 hours … gives me a tiny hint into what the world will look like if Donald Trump is reelected: totally unrestrained, untrammeled, going after his enemies,” he told me on Tuesday. “It’s also distressing to see how many people are willing to just follow Trump’s lead on this.”