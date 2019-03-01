Voters are used to sorting candidates for president into two main categories. There are the first-tier candidates, the ones who will really compete for the nomination, and then there are the others: People who run to bring attention to a single issue or a single person, namely themselves. These categories are porous; Bernie Sanders began the 2016 race as an apparent gadfly on inequality, and finished it as a very serious contender.

Jay Inslee defies the duality. The Washington state governor, who formally announced his campaign for president on March 1, isn’t an oddball vanity candidate, like John McAfee this year or Dennis Kucinich in 2008. Nor is he an unserious dilettante like Howard Schultz. He was a member of the U.S. House from 1993 to 2012, when he won election as governor. (He’s also the first governor in the Democratic race.) Inslee acquired a good reputation in both posts.

Yet as my colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere writes, Inslee is running a single-issue campaign—the classic domain of the second-tier candidate—on climate change, though Inslee frames it a different way, saying, “The beauty of it is, it’s not a single issue. It’s all-encompassing.”

Candidates have often shied away from climate change as a central issue. Democrats often say it’s real and important and stop there, seeing little political upside. Republicans either deny it or say it’s not human-caused. But as Inslee’s announcement video shows, he’s been talking about climate change for years. His campaign will test whether the old conventional wisdom about climate change having no upside is out of date. Certainly there are signs that Democratic primary voters are hungry for more talk and more action, as fractious debates in the party about the Green New Deal show.

Whether this will be enough to make Inslee a real contender is the big question. He certainly won’t be the only Democrat talking about climate change, and he faces real polling challenges. In a recent Morning Consult poll, Inslee pulled 0 percent among Democrats nationally, though he did better in the first four states—at 1 percent, though that puts him even with Sherrod Brown and Michael Bloomberg, among others.

Inslee is one of almost 30 Democrats who are running or seriously considering campaigns, with more announcements expected within days. On the Republican side, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld is considering a challenge to President Donald Trump, and other GOP candidates may run. There will be independent candidates and third-party contenders as well.

The Democrats

JAY INSLEE

Who is he?

Inslee is a second-term governor of Washington, and was previously in the U.S. House.

Is he running?

Yes. Inslee kicked off his campaign on March 1.

Why does he want to run?

Climate change. That’s been Inslee’s big issue as governor, and it will be at the center of his campaign for president, too.

Who wants him to run?

His campaign will presumably attract environmentalist support, and he hopes that his time as chair of the Democratic Governors Association will help, though he’s already hit some turbulence in New Hampshire.

Can he win the nomination?

It’s a very long shot.

BERNIE SANDERS

Who is he?

If you didn’t know the Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist before his runner-up finish in the 2016 Democratic primary, you do now.

Is he running?

Yes. Sanders announced plans to run on February 19.

Why does he want to run?

For the same reasons he wanted to run in 2016, and the same reasons he’s always run for office: Sanders is passionate about redistributing wealth, fighting inequality, and creating a bigger social-safety net.

Who wants him to run?

Many of the same people who supported him last time, plus a few converts, minus those who are supporting Sanders-adjacent candidates like Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown, or Tulsi Gabbard.

Can he win the nomination?

Possibly. He didn’t last time around, and while this time he has more experience and renown, he also has more competition from candidates inspired by his success.

AMY KLOBUCHAR

Who is she?

She has been a senator from Minnesota since 2007.

Is she running?

She announced plans to run in Minneapolis on February 9.

Why does she want to run?

Klobuchar represents a kind of heartland Democrat—progressive, but not aggressively so—who might have widespread appeal both in the Midwest and elsewhere. She’s tended to talk vaguely about middle-class issues.

Who wants her to run?

She’d probably build a constituency among mainstream Democrats. Her exchange with Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing won her a lot of fans.

Can she win the nomination?

Maybe! CNN’s Harry Enten rates her one of the most “electable” potential candidates, a trait that Democratic voters are especially fixated on this cycle. Her launch has been tarnished by a series of stories about harsh treatment of staff, though.

What else do we know?

Sadly, she is not using this fly logo.

ELIZABETH WARREN

Who is she?

A senator from Massachusetts since 2013, Warren was previously a professor at Harvard Law School, helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and wrote a book on middle-class incomes.

Is she running?

Yes. She kicked off her campaign on February 9.

Why does she want to run?

Warren’s campaign is tightly focused on inequality, her signature issue since before entering politics. She has proposed an “ultra-millionaire tax” on people worth more than $50 million and a major overhaul of housing policies.

Who wants her to run?

People who backed Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016; people who were Bernie-curious but worried he was too irascible; people who didn’t like Bernie but are left-curious; Donald Trump.

Can she win the nomination?

Who knows? Warren’s platform is in step with the current Democratic Party’s, and her initial Iowa events went well. But she has also underperformed Democratic presidential nominees even in her super-liberal home state, and her handling of a DNA-test reveal to show her claimed Native American heritage was widely seen as a botch.

What else do we know?

She’s got a good doggo.

KAMALA HARRIS

Who is she?

Harris, a first-term senator from California, was elected in 2016. She was previously the state’s attorney general.

Is she running?

Yes. She declared her candidacy on January 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Why does she want to run?

Harris seems to think that a woman of color who is an ex-prosecutor will check a range of boxes for Democratic voters. She has so far staked out a broad platform, trying to appeal to a wide swath of the party.

Who wants her to run?

Mainstream Democrats. She put up immediately impressive fundraising numbers, and she’s enlisted a number of former Hillary Clinton aides.

Can she win the nomination?

Sure, maybe. Harris has impressed in her short time in Washington, but it’s been a short time. Most of the country hasn’t seen her campaign yet.