Meanwhile, the House held a historic hearing on gun-violence prevention—its first in 10 years. Most active-shooter drills are ineffective and may be psychologically damaging, Erika Christakis argues in the March Issue of The Atlantic.

—Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

Snapshot

Female members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges the increased number of women in Congress during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Trump Doubles Down (David Frum)

“Successful State of the Union speeches are backed by considered plans of action. If a president talks about infrastructure modernization, it’s because he and his party have an infrastructure bill ready to go. The dysfunctional Trump administration does not.” → Read on.

The Vatican and the Gulf Have a Common Enemy (Graeme Wood)

“For the past week, the United Arab Emirates has been preparing for one of the most significant interreligious events in modern memory. A conference on “global fraternity” has featured rabbis, imams, swamis, cardinals, and obscure religious officiaries whose titles I had never heard before.” → Read on.

What I’ve Gained by Leaving the Republican Party (Peter Wehner)

“It would be deeply unfair to claim that most Republicans are bigots. But it is fair to say that most Republicans today are willing to tolerate without dissent, and in many cases enthusiastically support, a man whose appeal is based in large part on stoking racial and ethnic resentments, on attacking ‘the other.’” → Read on.

Trump’s Revealing Immigration Ad Lib (Reihan Salam)

“Given his propensity toward hyperbole, this could be dismissed as little more than a rhetorical flourish. One wonders, though, if it’s a sign of things to come.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

◆ Fight the Ship: Death and Valor on a Warship Doomed by Its Own Navy (T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose, and Robert Faturechi, ProPublica)

◆ In Need of Water, an Idaho Town Turns to Its Neighbors (Emily Benson, High Country News)

◆ It Will Take More Than Congress to Cure America’s War Addiction (Gunar Olsen, The New Republic)

◆ That’s Not Actually True (Kiese Laymon, Scalawag)

We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily, and will be testing some formats throughout the new year. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here. Were you forwarded this newsletter? Sign up for our daily politics email here.