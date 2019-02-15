We have to do it. Not because it was a campaign promise, which it is—was one of many, by the way, not my only one. We are rebuilding the military, our economy is thriving like never before—you look at other economies, they are doing terribly, and we’re doing phenomenally. The market is up tremendously today. Not that that’s anything, because I’ll go back in and they’ll say the market went back down. But the market is getting close to the new highs that we created. We have all the records. We have every record, but we are getting close to that point again where we’ll create new records. So our country is doing very well economically, and we have done a lot. But one of the things I said I have to do and I want to do is border security, because we have tremendous amounts of drugs flowing into our country, much of it coming from the southern border.

When you look and when you listen to politicians, in particular, certain Democrats, they say it all comes through the port of entry. It's wrong. It’s wrong. It's just a lie. It's all a lie. They say walls don't work. Walls work 100 percent. Whether it’s El Paso—I really was smiling because the other night I was in El Paso, we had a tremendous crowd, tremendous crowd, and I asked the people, many of whom were from El Paso, but they came from all over Texas, and I asked, them, I said, “Let me ask you as a crowd, when the wall went up, was it better?” You were there, some of you. It was not only better, it was like 100 percent better. You know what they did. But that's only one example. There were so many examples. In El Paso, they have close to 2,000 murders right on the other side of the wall, and they have 23 murders. That’s a lot of murders, but it's not close to 2,000 murders right on the other side of the wall in Mexico.

So everyone knows that walls work, and there are better examples than El Paso, frankly. You just take a look almost everywhere. Take a look at Israel. They are building another wall. Their wall is 99.9 percent effective, they told me. Ninety-nine point nine percent.

That is what it would be with us, too. The only weakness is they go to the wall and go around the wall. They go around the wall and in, okay, that's what it is. It's very simple. And a big majority of the big drugs, the big drug loads don't go through ports of entry. They can't go through ports of entry. You can't take big loads because you have people, you have some very capable people, the border patrol, law enforcement looking. You can't take human traffic, women and girls, you can't take them through ports of entry. You can't have them tied up in the backseat of a car or a truck or a van. They open the door, they look. If they can't see three women with tape on their mouth or three women whose hands are tied. They go through areas where you have no wall. Everybody knows that. Nancy knows it. Chuck knows it. They all know it. It's all a big lie. It's a big con game. You don't have to be very smart to know, you put up a barrier, the people come in and—that's it, they can't do anything, unless they walk left or right and they find an area where there is no barrier and they come into the United States. Welcome.