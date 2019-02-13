“Am I happy? The answer is no, I’m not. I’m not happy,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. But the president didn’t say that he would reject the plan, and instead, he suggested that he had other ways of securing funding for a border barrier. “I’m adding things to it,” he said. “It’s all going to happen, where we’re going to build a beautiful, big, strong wall.”

Those last comments offer a hint as to why Trump doesn’t share the ire of outside advisers such as Hannity, and may be inclined to sign the bill. According to multiple sources in the White House and on Capitol Hill, unlike in the last round of shutdown negotiations, Trump feels like he has more latitude to use executive powers to secure his desired wall funding. Those sources said that Trump has always been inclined to take charge of wall funding on his own, such as through the declaration of a national emergency. But his advisers urged him off that course throughout the January government closures, unsure of the measure’s legal ramifications.

In the past few weeks, however, the White House has quietly laid the groundwork for an executive answer to Trump’s border-wall demands. The president may not be happy with the bipartisan funding deal struck on Monday, but he’s better prepared now than he was last month to make up for it.

“He’s inclined to sign it and go the executive-action route,” said a House Republican aide familiar with the president’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss private conversations. On Wednesday morning, CNN reported that Trump intends to approve the agreement, citing two people who have spoken with the president.

Trump would have several options for acting unilaterally after agreeing to keep the government open. He could declare a national emergency, which would allow him to circumvent Congress to tap into certain funds. The president could also pull money from different agencies and reprogram it for the construction of a border wall. Options include accessing Treasury forfeiture funds, diverting some Pentagon funds intended for counternarcotics operations, or using money from the Army Corps civil-works program. Each of these routes would help guarantee the funding Trump wants, but would carry risks as well, including swift legal retaliation from Democrats. “This is a legal question, and we’re very happy to relocate it from the halls of Congress into the courts,” Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland told reporters last month.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to suggest that he was aware of Trump’s intentions to supplement the spending deal with executive action. “First of all, I hope he signs the bill, and second of all, I hope he feels free to use whatever tools he’s legally allowed to use to enhance his efforts to secure the border,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters. Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the conference committee that’s negotiating the agreement, added after the press conference that he plans to discuss options with the president. He said that Republican lawmakers were “universally more supportive” of transferring funds toward border-wall construction rather than declaring a national emergency.